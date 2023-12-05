Student Drowns In Hotel’s Swimming Pool In Edo

A student of Ogbe Secondary School in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State was on Tuesday drowned in the swimming pool of a popular hotel in Benin City.

The student whose identity was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report was said to have left the school with other of his schoolmates to the hotel’s swimming pool facility.

A source who brought the dead body to the Edo Specialist Hospital along Sapele Road, but preferred anonymity, said that some of his schoolmates whom they were swimming together, drew the attention of the people around to what was happening.

He said when they got there, they discovered that the boy was already unconscious.

The source said that he had to rush him to the Edo Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

At the Edo Specialist Hospital, the distraught mother was seen crying uncontrollably.