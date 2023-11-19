Student Beach Festival To Unite Campuses, Showcase Talent December 13

Verified Creative House in collaboration with the National Association of Nigerian Students have set up entertainment packed event titled, Student Beach Festival to unite students from different universities. Addressing the media about the programs put in place to make the Beach Festival a memorable one, Creative Director of the Student Festival Committee, Tiley Folahan said that there will be talent showcase for students who are searching for platforms to show the world what they can do in music, comedy, dance and many others.

Speaking further, Folahan stated that the Student Beach Festival which is billed to hold on December 13, 2023 at Gold Beach Lagos will be a celebration of the resilience of The Great Nigerian Students. “As the academic year draws to an end, it is proper to rejuvenate and prepare for the tasks ahead. The aim of the Student Beach Festival is to unite students from diverse backgrounds and campuses, create networking opportunities, cultivate future partnerships, and, of course, indulge in moments of enjoyment.”

This event serves as a stage to exhibit the creative talents thriving on various campuses in the country. Our intention extends beyond mere exhibition; we are also striving to inspire and instill hope in the talents within our youth, encourage them to steadfastly pursue their dreams and aspirations,” he said Folahan who is currently studying Early Child Education at University of Lagos further explained, that their efforts seek to empower students in terms of creating job opportunities.

“We have contracted over 500 ticket agents across all campuses in Nigeria, granting them the opportunity to sell tickets and earn commissions. “We are also collaboratively engaging with over 200 students in organizing this event, resulting in a total of 700 student partners.” In terms of security, Folahan affirmed that the team will be in partnership with the Nigerian Police Force, Rapid Response Unit to maintain law and order at the event.

Among the team planning the Beach Festival are, Samuel Ojetola, the CEO of DSL entertainment and Coordinator Student Beach Festival, NANS JCC VICE Chairman Lagos Axis, Comrade Emmanuel Samuel Adebola and NANS JCC Director Of Social, Lagos, Comrade Falolu Olatunbosun David.