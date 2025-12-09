Student Abductions: Sokoto Govt Shuts Two Health Colleges, Communities Express Concern

Fear and uncertainty have gripped parents and students of the Sultan Abdulrahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa, and the College of Science and Technology, Tambuwal, following the sudden closure of the institutions by the Sokoto State Government.

The move, which many believe is connected to recent security breaches and student abductions in parts of Kebbi and Niger States, has sparked widespread concern about its long-term impact on students’ academic progression and healthcare manpower development in the state.

Community members who spoke anonymously described the shutdown as abrupt and unexpected, noting that no official statement had been issued by the government or the relevant ministry prior to the action. The development has since become a major subject of discussion across Sokoto and beyond.

Despite the confusion, the management of both colleges has begun arrangements to temporarily relocate academic activities. Sources confirmed that students—particularly final-year candidates—will continue lectures at the Sokoto State College of Education (SSCOE) to ensure they meet national examination timelines. Other students are expected to follow a daily academic schedule at their respective campuses.

Meanwhile, administrative staff will remain in Gwadabawa to maintain routine operations.

However, members of the affected college communities have criticized the government’s decision, insisting the shutdown and partial relocation were unnecessary given what they describe as improved security in Gwadabawa and its environs.

They fear the institutions could suffer neglect similar to the decline of Government Secondary School Gwadabawa under a previous administration.

Residents also expressed concern about the economic impact of relocating the colleges, warning that it could undermine local businesses and disrupt the educational aspirations of youths in the area.

The community questioned who initiated the decision, the governor, commissioner, or school authorities and argued that it contradicts the state government’s earlier commitment to healthcare development, which included the recent upgrading of the Sultan Abdulrahman School of Health Technology to a college.

With political tensions rising, community leaders worry that opposition groups may weaponize the situation to accuse the government of sidelining Gwadabawa.

They have appealed to Governor Ahmad Aliyu to reconsider the decision, emphasizing the town’s loyalty and strategic importance to the state.