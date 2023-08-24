STS Prepaid Meter Upgrade: DisCo Warns Nigerians Against Fraudsters

Nigerians who will be updating their Standard Transfer Specification (STS) prepaid electricity meters have been warned against falling victim to fraudsters.

The warning became necessary following activities of some unscrupulous elements reportedly who are extorting unsuspecting customers in the name of upgrading their meters.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) gave this warning in a statement to its customers on Thursday.

Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, in the statement also said the planned upgrade of STS prepaid meters in its network will be free of charge to customers.

He stated that the company has received information about the activities of some unscrupulous elements who are extorting unsuspecting customers in the name of upgrading their meters.

He advised electricity users not to fall prey to these elements, as, according to him, no customer would be charged a kobo to have his or her meter upgraded.

Ezeh said, “The process of the upgrade would be simply by punching into the meter the Key Change Tokens (KCT), which will be provided to the customers alongside the credit token when they go to recharge their meters.

“What we just did, as a matter of responsibility was to notify our customers of this exercise and appeal to them to ensure that their prepaid meters are upgraded before 24th November 2024.”

“By 24th November 2024, all STS prepaid meters will cease to accept credit tokens, unless they are upgraded. An exercise which will affect all STS-compliant prepaid meters across the globe.

“Customers are advised to ensure that their meters are upgraded before the set date of 24th November 2024, as meters not upgraded before the date will no longer accept new tokens, but they will still be working till the credit already loaded in it is used up.

“It is important to note that credit tokens purchased and not loaded onto the meters before the upgrade will become invalid after the upgrade.”

Meanwhile, Ikeja Electric Distribution Company and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, (IEDC) have urged their customers to quickly begin processes to upgrade their existing prepaid meters.

In an internal memo, IEDC said a global software update was underway, that will affect existing STS prepaid meters, described as the TID rollover.

It reiterated that with the development after the November 24, 2024 deadline, consumers will be unable to use their STS prepaid meters, If they fail to upgrade them.