Struggling To Boost Food Security Amid Sistained Insecurity

Share

The Federal Government has sustained efforts to boost food security nationwide and grow the nation’s livestock sector even though it has failed to fully contain the insecurity that is sending farmers away from their farms, Taiwo Hassan reports

Tinubu’s New Year message

The year 2025 started for the agric sector with President Bola Tinubu’s pledging to lower food prices by boosting food production.

In fact, he told Nigerians and foreign investors to seize emerging opportunities in agriculture and livestock to move the nation forward.

Gruesome murder of 40 farmers

At the beginning of Q1’25, the country’s agric sector was hit by the sad news of the killing of 40 local farmers in their farms by ISWAP. terrorists.

Meanwhile, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state strongly condemned the deadly attack.

A statement from the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, said initial reports indicated that the attackers killed about 40 people, and several others fled into nearby areas while efforts were underway to trace the survivors and reunite them with their families.

Nigeria’s non-oil exports

Also in the quarter under review, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council announced a remarkable 20.79 per cent increase in the value of the country’s non-oil exports, reaching a total of $5.456 billion in 2024.

It stated that the amount surpassed the $4.5 billion generated in 2023. The Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nonye Ayeni, disclosed the figures while addressing the media on the performance report of the non-oil export sector for 2024 in Abuja.

She said the significant growth reflected the resilience and diversification of Nigeria’s export sector beyond crude oil, a shift aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on oil revenue.

According to her, the surge in non-oil exports was driven by increased economic activity in the agriculture, manufacturing, and solid minerals sectors.

Bird flu During

the period, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security also reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in a 3,000-capacity poultry farm in Iriebe, Obio/Akpor Local Council of Rivers State.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, confirmed the bird flu outbreak. He assured that the affected farm has been quarantined to contain the spread, with depopulation and decontamination measures already implemented following international best practices.

The ministry has also provided disinfectants for continuous decontamination while veterinary teams, in collaboration with the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, have taken further preventive steps.

To curb future outbreaks, the ministry has launched an awareness campaign in partnership with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) and other stakeholders.

The campaign aims to educate poultry farmers and the public on avian influenza symptoms, biosecurity measures, and disease prevention strategies.

Cashew production decline

Another remarkable event was the alarm raised by the President of the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), Ojo Ajanaku, expressing concern over the significant decline in Nigeria’s cashew production, describing it as a missed economic opportunity for the nation.

Ajanaku revealed that Nigeria, once Africa’s leading cashew producer, had drastically dropped in the global rankings. Ajanaku emphasised the vast economic potential of cashew production, stating: “Cashew has great potential.

The economic value of cashews globally is currently valued at $7.8 billion, and it is projected to grow to approximately $11 billion next year. Africa is the largest producer of cashews, and Nigeria has the capacity to be the highest producer.”

FG’s 2025 wet, dry season farming

During the quarter, the Federal Government also unveiled plans to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector from subsistence-based to a viable economic enterprise that drives wealth creation and job opportunities.

Similarly, the agric ministry also announced the government’s target to support at least 400,000 rice farmers in the 2025 wet and dry season farming programmes.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, in Abuja, where Kyari emphasised the government’s commitment to shifting agriculture from mere sustenance to both “stomach and pocket-driven” growth.

Food prices decline

A major event that took place in the quarter under review was the affirmation by Kyari that Nigeria’s food markets were experiencing a remarkable development as staple food items were becoming more affordable.

Senator Kyari made this development known through his X handle, where he noted that this achievement was a direct result of government’s strategic efforts to combat rising food prices.

“Fellow Nigerians, something remarkable is happening in our food markets! Over the past months, we’ve taken strategic steps to combat rising food prices, and the results are clear—staple food prices are dropping significantly,” Kyari announced.

This is not by chance, but a result of our commitment to ensuring fair pricing, enhanced food distribution, and increased agricultural productivity

The minister attributed this success to the decisive government action and unwavering policy implementation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“This is not by chance, but a result of our commitment to ensuring fair pricing, enhanced food distribution, and increased agricultural productivity,” Kyari emphasised.

Livestock

The Lagos State Butchers’ Association in first quarter lamented the soaring cost of cows threatening the livelihoods of its members and called for the Federal Government’s intervention to save the sector from an imminent collapse.

The association’s Chairman, Taiwo Rasak, disclosed this during an interview in Lagos recently. Rasak said the persistent surge in cow prices had pushed Lagos butchers to the brink with many struggling to maintain profit margins and stay in business.

“At the moment, the cheapest cow you can get is N700,000 against N200,000 to N350,000. Some cows are as high as N2,000,000 now depending on the size. It is going to be more expensive now that we are in the Ramadan season,” Rasak said.

He said that the development had led to reduced profit margins with many butchers struggling to survive, while some could shut down their businesses if the situation persists.

Nigeria’s cold chain infrastructure

Also in Q1’25, dignitaries and leading diplomats from Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands, as well as senior officials from the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government all agreed to urgently address food insecurity and rising poverty levels in Nigeria, following the reports that over 30 million Nigerians are currently experiencing food insecurity, abject hunger and poverty.

They stated this at the 2025 edition and the 10th anniversary of the agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria exhibition and conference organized by Germany’s fairtrade Messe GmbH.

They acknowledged that Nigeria faced significant challenges related to food security and its agricultural framework. Reports indicate that the country produces approximately 65 million tons of food each year, but 40 per cent of this is lost due to inadequate cold storage infrastructure.

This loss amounts to an economic impact of approximately N3.5 trillion, equivalent to roughly $8 billion.

This represents a substantial market opportunity for companies or governments looking to invest in Nigeria’s food system and potentially make significant profits.

With this, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said it was time to encourage foreign investors and key stakeholders invest in the cold chain sector, which can be highly profitable and reap the economic benefits that abound with the public and private sectors working together to uplift the cold chain industries to international standards.

Livestock colleges

In the Q1’25, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, has advocated for the establishment of specialised colleges for livestock development in the country.

The minister also tasked the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) to intensify research and innovation efforts towards that direction.

Maiha stressed the need for dedicated livestock colleges, questioning whether the current agricultural colleges in the country are sufficient for Nigeria’s growing population.

“Are our agricultural colleges sufficient for our population? We must encourage the establishment of dedicated colleges for livestock and animal husbandry,” he stated.

$1.1bn GIP Scheme signing

Nigeria and Brazil signed the commercial phase of the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project (GIP) to boost agriculture productivity and enhance private-sector investment in Nigeria, after six years in the first quarter of this year.

The MoU for the $1.1 billion GIP 1 was signed in 2018, while the $4.3 billion Phase II of the project and the $2.5 billion JBS were signed in Brazil during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to that country in late 2024, all amounting to $7.8 billion.

The Senior Special Assistant to Vice President Kashim Shettima on Media and Communication, Stanley Nkwocha, revealed this in a statement he signed, titled ‘Six years after, Nigeria-Brazil $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project kicks off.’

“GIP, the largest agricultural project in Africa that prioritises the development of sustainable, low-carbon agriculture, aims to develop structural conditions to boost food production in Nigeria efficiently and competitively,” said Nkwocha.

Vice President Kashim Shettima described the signing of the commercial phase of the GIP 1 as part of ongoing efforts by the Tinubu administration to enhance food security in the country.

Speaking at the signing of the commercial phase of the GIP 1 at Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima said the GIP would leverage strategic opportunities to drive the nation’s economic growth and boost investor confidence.

Last line

Agric stakeholders and investors in the sector are not satisfied with the sector’s performance in the Q1’25 due to insecurity on farmlands and high cost of food and the failure of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the sector.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

