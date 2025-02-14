New Telegraph

February 15, 2025
Structured, Independent Adjudication System Key To Industrial Peace, Economic Growth – NECA

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said a well structured and independent adjudication system as well as swift, impartial, and fair decisions delivered by Courts and arbitration mechanisms were key to industrial peace and economic growth.

President and Chairman of Council NECA, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye made this known at the 3rd Annual Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum (LAAF) themed ‘Labour Adjudication and Appellate Jurisdiction: Challenges and Prospects,’ yesterday in Abuja.

Okoye who noted that labour relations was become increasingly complex, noted that the role of a strong appellate system in upholding justice and maintaining industrial harmony by ensuring disputes between employers and employees were resolved with fairness and equity, could not be overstated.

He said: “At NECA, we firmly believe that a well-structured and independent adjudication system is essential for industrial peace and economic growth.

