Structure Of Nigeria’s Economy Limiting Commensurate Job Generation – TETFund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has said the import-driven structure of Nigeria’s economy was helping to drive the growing rate of unemployment in the country, as the lack of industries has limited the generation of jobs commensurate to the number of graduates in the country.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono made this known on Wednesday in Abuja at the National Employability Programme Implementation Support Workshop organised to discuss the implementation of recommendations from the Report of the National Employability Benchmarking Exercise submitted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

He said: “Nigeria being a developing economy is faced with the challenges of high unemployment, particularly youth unemployment which is at an all-time high in the country. An increasing number of young Nigerian graduates from tertiary education institutions are being released into the labour market with a continuously shrinking absorptive capacity.

“The structure of the economy which is largely import dependent has further limited the ability of the country to generate commensurable jobs due to low level of industrialization, thereby aggravating the unemployment situation in Nigeria.

“Thus, aligning our intervention activities to meet our changing needs, and strengthening our education delivery towards fostering an entrepreneurship culture are some of the best ways to unleash the enormous youth potential, address unemployment as well as other societal problems, and grow the economy.”

The TETFund boss who noted that the strengthening of entrepreneurship education and training has become crucial in addressing the challenge of unemployment and a dependent economy stated that “as an Intervention Agency for tertiary education in Nigeria, TETFund is deliberately refocusing its intervention activities to support learning outcomes and employability of Nigerian tertiary education graduates.

“I am pleased to report that the Strategic and Operational Plan for refocusing TETFund entrepreneurship intervention for employability and innovation was approved by the Federal Ministry of Education in March 2023. Consequently, the requirements and guidelines for accessing entrepreneurship development intervention of the Fund were revised in line with the approved Plan.”

“In addition, the Fund is in the process of establishing entrepreneurship and innovation hubs in our beneficiary institutions across the six geo-political zones of the country, to link them with industry with a view to enhancing entrepreneurship development, innovation and employability in line with contemporary global best practices.

“These interventions would help promote the transformation of our beneficiary institutions into catalysts for knowledge creation and organizing the translation of knowledge into usable products and services for addressing societal problems.

“All these efforts are geared towards facilitating the link between Research, Development, and Innovation with the processes of promoting and enhancing entrepreneurship development to ensure graduate employability for national development. The aim is to enable Nigerian tertiary institutions to serve as catalysts for regional and national economic development by unlocking the knowledge potential to solve critical societal challenges.”