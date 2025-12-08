‘Structural Challenges May Hinder Pace Of Nigeria’s Economic Growth’

As reactions continue to trail the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report for Q3’2025, released recently by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that the pace of the country’s economic growth may stay below potential, “due to lingering structural challenges, including high production costs, infrastructure gaps, fluctuating oil output, and tight domestic liquidity conditions.”

Reacting to the NBS report, the analysts noted that Nigeria’s economy experienced another solid growth in the third quarter of 2025, with real GDP growing by 3.98% year-on-year, which represents a slight deceleration from the 4.23 per cent recorded in Q2 2025 but was above the 3.86% growth posted in Q3 2024.

According to the analysts: “This solid expansion was supported by strong performances in agriculture, trade, information and communications, financial and insurance services, and construction sectors.

The modest slowdown followed the rebasing of the national accounts to a 2019 base year and marks another strong quarterly performance since 2021.” They further stated: “Growth in Q3 2025 was supported by mild expansions in both the oil and nonoil sectors, with the oil segment emerging as a notable driver.

“The oil sector recorded real growth of 5.84% year-on-year, an increase of 0.18 percentage points compared to Q3 2024, although it contracted by 14.62% relative to the strong performance in Q2 2025.

“The slower growth in Q3 relative to the previous quarter was due to weaker crude oil output, resulting from temporary disruptions in oil production at several export terminals. These disruptions were caused by a three-day oil workers’ strike and scheduled maintenance at key facilities.”

While the analysts said they expect Nigeria’s growth trajectory to remain moderately positive going into 2026, supported by factors such as improving oil production, ongoing policy reforms, and steady expansion in key non-oil industries including telecommunications, financial services, construction, and trade, they predicted that the pace of growth, “may stay below potential due to lingering structural challenges, including high production costs, infrastructure gaps, fluctuating oil output, and tight domestic liquidity conditions.”

In addition, they said: “Elsewhere, the non-oil sector may likely remain the primary driver of economic performance, with agriculture benefiting from seasonal improvements and targeted government interventions, while services continue to expand.

In spite of recent volatility, the oil sector is expected to contribute positively to total GDP, driven by improved domestic oil production and ongoing investments in upstream operations.

“Overall, we forecast a stable but cautious upward trend in GDP growth to 4.1% in 2026, slightly her than the3.86% forecast for 2025. Though risks from global oil price volatility, inflationary pressures, and external sector imbalances could weigh on near-term momentum.”