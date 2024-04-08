‘Stronger Naira May Lead To Lower FAAC Disbursements’

Even as the Federal Government and industry stakeholders are happy with the significant appreciation in the value of the naira in recent days, analysts at FBNQuest Research have pointed out that a strong local currency could lead to a decrease in Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements to Nigeria’s three tiers of government.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the latest communique on the Federation’s revenue disbursement, which showed that the FAAC monthly allocations to the three tiers of the government amounted to N1.2 trillion ($856.1 billion) in March (from February revenue) Noting that the gross payout in February represents a slight increase of N4 billion (or +0.03% m/m) over the preceding months’ payout, the analysts attributed the monthly rise in revenue distribution in February mainly to higher exchange rate gain, which, according to them, more than doubled m/m to N607.4 billion.

The analysts said: “Given that Nigeria’s export of dollar priced crude oil accounts for a sizable portion of the nation’s export trade, the fiscal purse has continued to benefit from the conversion of dollar-based revenue because of the relative weakness of the naira. “To put into context, the local currency depreciated by -9% m/m on the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) in February.

“The February higher disbursement relative to the previous month was also supported by an increase of +9 per cent m/m in revenue earned from value-added-tax to N429 billion. “Conversely, statutory revenue, which accounted for about nine per cent of the distributed sum, decreased markedly by -78 per cent m/m to N101 billion. “Similar to the previous month, the communiqué noted improved revenue collections from petroleum profit tax, oil and gas royalties and import duty.”

They further said: “Although the naira’s appreciation on both the official and parallel market over the past week is not enough to make a firm conclusion on the stability of the local currency, it appears that the recent FX reforms and timely interventions by the CBN in addressing the FX-supply deficit are starting to pay off. “That said, if the improved FX liquidity is sustained, a stronger naira in subsequent months may result in a lower revenue distribution to the constituent governments.”