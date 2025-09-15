‘Stronger Capital Inflows, Others Boosting Nigeria’s FX Reserves’

Stronger foreign capital inflows, improved crude oil production, as well as strong inflows from non-bank corporates, are some of the key factors driving the recent surge in Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (FX) reserves, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest data on the country’s gross external reserves. Noting that the strong reserves accretion over the past two months resulted in the naira appreciating modestly by 0.2 per cent Month-on-Month to N1,531.0/ per cent $1 in August 2025, the analysts said they expect the FX reserves to rise further as softening labour market conditions in the United States increase the chances of an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The analysts stated: “According to the CBN’s latest data on gross official reserves, Nigeria’s gross official reserves increased by $1.9 billion month-on-month (MoM) to $41.3 billion as at the end of August 2025. This increase follows a $2.1 billion MoM rise in the previous month.

Notably, the gross official reserves have gained almost $4.1 billion since they fell to a year low of around $37.2 billion in early July 2025. Despite robust reserve accretion in the past two months, year-to-date gains remain modest at just $390 million.

“The recent boost in Nigeria’s external reserves has been supported by several factors, including a rebound in crude oil production to 1.7 million barrels/ day (mb/d), up from an average of 1.55 mb/d in 2024. “Other contributing factors include stronger foreign capital inflows due to elevated interest rates and rising non-oil exports, as well as strong inflows from non-bank corporates.

They further said: “Nigeria’s total reserves covered 12.4 months of merchandise imports per the balance of payments for the 12 months to Dec ’2025 and 8.6 months when we add imported services. “While the gross reserves offer strong import cover, net reserves, which were last reported at $23.1 billion as at Dec ’2024, provide a more conservative view of available FX buffers.”

“Thanks to the strong reserve accretion in Nigeria’s external reserves over the past two months, the naira appreciated modestly by 0.2 per cent MoM to N1,531.0/USD in August. “Looking ahead, Nigeria’s external reserve position could be further supported by fresh capital inflows if the US Federal Reserve begins to ease monetary policy in response to softening labour market conditions,” the analysts added.

In an earlier report, the FBNQuest analysts had predicted that the impending monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, coupled with the improved functioning of Nigeria’s FX market, could support stronger Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into the country —especially if the CBN sustains its tight monetary policy stance.

The analysts, who stated in the report that FX inflows into the country’s economy had steadily risen since Q4 2023, “largely driven by the restrictive monetary policies implemented by the CBN,” noted that the total FX inflow increased by four per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $29 bn in Q1 2025.

“The primary driver of FX inflows was inflows from autonomous sources, which increased to $20.7 bn from $16.3 billion in Q4 2024, the highest level since COVID-19, although still below the $27.5 billion recorded in Q1 2020. “The rise in autonomous FX inflows was underpinned by elevated market interest rates, which encouraged carry trade flows, as well as the CBN’s FX market reforms, which have enhanced transparency and price discovery in the official FX market,” they added.