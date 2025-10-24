Strong Winds In N’Zealand Leave Tens Of Thousands Without Power

Strong winds of up to 155km/h (96mph) in New Zealand have left around 90,000 homes without power and forced authorities to cancel more than 100 flights, local media reports.

The winds are affecting the whole of the South Island and the southern parts of the North Island, according to the country’s meteorological service.

New Zealand authorities issued rare red wind warnings – the highest alert level – in central regions including Canterbury and Wellington earlier on Thursday, though they lifted them hours later, reports the BBC.