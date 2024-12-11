Strong Policy Framework, Key Factor In Driving Maritime Devt – Oyetola

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday, declared that the establishment of a strong policy framework was a key factor in driving maritime development.

Oyetola, who made this declaration in Abuja, at the final technical validation workshop on the development of national policy on Marine and Blue Economy, also commended President Bola Tinubu, for creating the Ministry to effectively coordinate the sector.

He reiterated that the decision of President Tinubu to separate the marine and blue Economy from the Ministry of Transportation was a reflection of his determination to unlock the vast potential of the marine resources, expand opportunities beyond land-based development, and establish the sector as a key driver of national prosperity in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

He said: “Let me begin by recognizing the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in creating a dedicated Ministry for the Marine and Blue Economy. This strategic initiative reflects his determination to unlock the vast potential of our marine resources, expand opportunities beyond land-based development, and establish this sector as a key driver of national prosperity in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

“Today’s programme is the second and final stage in the validation process for the National Policy on the Marine and Blue Economy. The first was the workshop held in Lagos on 27th & 28th November, 2024. Building on the outcomes of the first validation workshop, this engagement aims to refine our priorities and solidify a framework for advancing the maritime sector over the next few years.

“This session marks the conclusion of our consultative engagements with key stakeholders and industry leaders, aimed at finalizing a well-rounded and inclusive policy framework. I encourage everyone to contribute meaningfully, as your input is critical to shaping a sustainable and prosperous blue economy for Nigeria.

“This workshop brings together a diverse group of professionals, including industry experts, academics, and researchers, to foster collaboration and share innovative solutions for enhancing marine governance. It is an important platform to capture diverse perspectives, and I trust that participants will engage, actively, in the discussions and contribute valuable insights to advancing Nigeria’s blue economy agenda.

“As you are aware, a key factor in driving maritime development is the establishment of a strong policy framework. Many African countries are intensifying their cooperation to enhance knowledge of the blue economy and adopt policies that will unlock its vast potential.

“Nigeria is no exception. The Ministry has a clear vision for the sector, and our presence here today reaffirms the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to explore the maritime future of our great country.

Oyetola also posited that Nigeria’s Maritime sector being a crucial pillar of the economy, held immense potential, stressing that addressing the relationship between the marine and blue economy sectors and economic growth through an inclusive maritime policy was at the heart of the technical validation session.

He stated: “Distinguished participants, as a crucial pillar of our future economy, Nigeria’s maritime domain holds immense potential. Addressing the relationship between the marine and blue economy sectors and economic growth through an inclusive maritime policy is at the heart of this technical validation session. It urges us to pave the way for a flourishing sector that prioritizes sustainability, with a unified commitment to positioning Nigeria as a leader in the global blue economy.

“In light of this, I would like to sincerely thank all stakeholders whose support, insights, and contributions have been crucial in shaping this policy. I also commend the Ministry, our agencies, the Technical Committee, and the consultants for your tireless teamwork and dedication in executing this important national task. Your efforts have brought us to this key moment, and I deeply appreciate your commitment.

“We owe our country a great responsibility to develop a maritime policy that will endure for generations. This is a crucial step in shaping the future of the blue economy, and its outcomes will play a key role in guiding the sector’s growth.”

Earlier in his speech, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Olufemi Oloruntola, said that the Ministry was committed to ensuring that the Policy framework served as a strategic roadmap for the sustainable management of Nigeria’s marine resources.

According to Oloruntola, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to benefit from its vast marine resources, noting that it was through policies like that, that Nigeria could unlock these opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

His words: “As we face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, this Policy represents a forward-thinking approach to harnessing the immense potential of our blue economy. It will foster investment, drive innovation, and create new opportunities for Nigerians while protecting the fragile ecosystems that support our coastal and marine life”, he added.

Also, speaking in her address of welcome, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs Kalthum Ibrahim, stated that the Ministry represents a critical pillar for the National Development agenda, and offers a pathway to economic diversification, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

Mrs Ibrahim also pointed out that, to realize this potential required deliberate, coordinated, and inclusive efforts, saying that it was precisely the kind of collaboration the workshop aimed to strengthen.

She advised the various stakeholders who attended the workshop, to remain focused on the key objectives, saying: “Ensure the policy is comprehensive, addressing both opportunities and challenges in the marine and blue economy sectors. Strengthen alignment with international best practices while keeping our local context and priorities at the forefront. Emphasis on sustainability and inclusivity as core principles guiding this policy”.

The workshop was attended by Captains of industries, Professional bodies, State Commissioners for Transportation and Marine and Blue Economy, among other stakeholders.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"