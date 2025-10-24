Strong Institutional Demand Lifts Nigerian Stocks To N98.69trn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its bullish rally yesterday, as renewed buying interest in blue-chip and mid-tier stocks propelled the market to another positive close. The sustained uptrend reflected strong investor sentiment and portfolio rebalancing across key sectors, pushing market capitalization above the N98 trillion mark.

With the All-Share Index now at its highest level in recent months and market capitalization closing at N98.69 trillion, the NGX remains on a strong upward trajectory reflecting growing investor optimism and resilience in Nigeria’s capital market as the year approaches its final quarter.

According to official trading data released by the NGX, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced further by 849.94 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 154,489.90 points, compared to 153,736.25 points recorded in the previous session. Likewise, market capitalization rose by N630.82 billion to settle at N98.69 trillion, up from N98.06 trillion on Wednesday.

This marks the fifth consecutive session of positive performance, driven by gains in industrial goods, consumer goods, and telecommunications stocks. Investor sentiment remained upbeat, with 34 equities recording price appreciation against 37 losers.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc and The Initiates Plc topped the gainers’ chart with a 10.00 per cent increase each, closing at N42.90 and N14.30 per share respectively, from previous closing prices of N39.00 and N13.00. ASO Savings & Loans Plc followed with a 9.09 per cent gain to close at N0.60, while CAP Plc appreciated by 8.82 per cent to N74.00.

Similarly, WAPCO (Lafarge Africa) surged 8.63 per cent to N150.45 per share amid renewed demand in the industrial goods segment. Other major gainers included Mecure Industries (+8.10 per cent), Champion Breweries (+7.05 per cent), Berger Paints (+6.43 per cent), Eunisell Plc (+5.31 per cent), and LivingTrust Mortgage Bank (+4.50 per cent).

Among the large-cap stocks, Dangote Cement Plc rose by 1.61 per cent to close at N649.30, while MTN Nigeria Communications Plc gained 2.00 per cent to settle at N510.00.

Likewise, NASCON Allied Industries added 3.55 per cent, closing at N113.90, and Aradel Holdings appreciated by 3.93 per cent to N740.00. On the flip side, profittaking activities weighed on several previously active counters.

John Holt Plc led the losers’ table, plunging by 9.72 per cent to close at N6.50 per share from N7.20. Multiverse Mining & Exploration Plc trailed closely with a 9.71 per cent decline to N12.55, while Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc dropped 9.15 per cent to N107.20 from N118.00 per share.