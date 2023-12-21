Striving for Nigerian Content Technology Development

The need for local contents in the tech ecosystem around the world, especially in Africa, has pushed the Federal Government to strive for development of the nation’s contents. Abolaji Adebayo reports

Despite the prior moves to develop the Nigerian contents in the tech ecosystem, the country has not been able to meet up to any standards as it still depends on importation of technologies both software and hardware. However, as the quest to build a robust tech ecosystem to solve the various challenges in the country get heightened, the Federal Government has been taking a bold step to train the youths who will compete at the global level and build local content for development.

Training

For the realisation of its local talent, the Federal Government said it targeted to train three million Nigerians with technical talents by 2027. The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, had disclosed the plan in the ministry’s 31-page Strategic Blueprint document titled: ‘Accelerating our Collective Prosperity through Technical Efficiency.’ Tijani said the ministry’s commitment to talent development was unwavering.

“We have set an ambitious goal to train three million early to mid- career technical talents over the next four years,” he said. He said the training would cover tech-enabled and tech-adjacent skills, core tech competencies, and advanced proficiencies. “This holistic approach is designed to empower our workforce to thrive in a constantly evolving technological landscape. Ultimate- ly, our strategic intent is to retain at least 1.5 million of these skilled professionals within our local talent pool and facilitate opportunities for another 1.5 million of our talented individuals to excel in the global talent marketplace, preferably through remote opportunities.

“Our strategic imperative is to position Nigeria in the top 25 per- cent percentile in research globally across six pivotal Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technological domains, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Blockchain, and Additive Manufacturing,” he said. The training of the youths has started with about one million of them currently undergoing training in various aspects of technology.

Research

He explained that the ministry was focusing on building an environment that nurtures research and expertise in the above-mentioned technological areas, through intentional programmes. By leveraging the power of these technologies, he said: “We aim to accelerate Nigeria’s position as a recognisable player in the global technology ecosystem, thereby contributing to the growth and competitiveness of our economy.

“Our mission to achieve 95 per- cent digital literacy by 2030 is a critical pillar in our vision for a digitally inclusive nation. As an important component of our blueprint, we are committed to making substantial strides toward this goal over the next four years.” He said the ministry planned to achieve 70 per cent of this target by 2027, thus representing a major milestone in its path towards an inclusive and digitally empowered nation. “This agenda will adopt a multifaceted approach, including a robust educational programme, improved digital infrastructure, and universal access to digital resources.

“This goal will not only foster the growth of our citizens but create the bedrock for a thriving economy. We will work with stakeholders to train three million technical talents and prioritise job placement by the end of 2027 and increase the level of digital literacy of the population to 70 percent by the end of 2027,” he stated. The minister said in the rap- idly interconnected world, knowledge was the foundation upon which countries build a robust and sustainable economy.

Target

He said the ministry would provide leadership and implementation of a roadmap for the digitisation of at least 60 percent of relevant government data by the end of 2026 and deliver an open data platform that provides access to the digitised, anonymised Federal Government or Federal Government-regulated data by the end of 2026.

Tijani noted that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda had at its core, a recognition of the power of technology and innovation as enablers of economic growth and development. “It is a call for us to take advantage of the opportunities presented to us with a spirit of determination and conviction,” he added.

Infrastructure

“One of the vital factors needed for the training is infrastructure. Infrastructure is critical to tech development and growth. “However, it has been the major challenge of technology development in the country. How do we build infrastructure that would spur the growth of tech companies and improve access for users in Nigeria? One key problem that was identified was the lack of supportive government policies and follow-through on initiatives decided upon,” he said.

Kazeem Oladepo (MainOne) gave an example of a contract that was signed in 2015 to replicate Yaba’s fibre network in other parts of Lagos, saying a single strand of fibre has not been laid till today. It was evident that the process of creating and implementing policies that would build the infrastructure needed is slow and can take many years, the question then was; What can Techpreneurs & stakeholders do to maximize the current infrastructure and create successful companies?

Partnership

To make the training seamless, the Federal Government has signed a N1billion deal with telecoms infrastructure company, IHS Tower, to build learning communities across Nigeria for the three million technical talent (3MTT) programme. According to him, the N1 billion funding from IHS Towers also includes a commitment to paying the salaries of 37 dedicated learning community managers for each location for the next three years.

The support came as a boost to the federal government’s program which seeks to train 3 million Nigerians in technical skills over the next 3 years. While applications for phase one of the programme, which is targeting 30,000 opened on October 13, over 400,000 Nigerians had applied as of October 23, according to the Minister. Aside from the 30,000 trainees, the programme is also recruiting training providers and partners to drive the initiative.

The Minister said: “I am excited to announce a N1 billion partnership between the @FMoCDENige- ria and @IHSTowers to establish the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Learning Community. This initiative, which is in support of our recently launched 3MTT program, will facilitate the setup of learning communities in the 36 states and the FCT. “The N1 billion funding from IHS Towers also includes a commitment to paying the salaries of 37 dedicated learning community managers for each location for the next three years.

This is the first in a number of partnerships that we will be securing in support of our targets, specifically for the 3MTT program and broadly for the Knowledge pillar in our Strategic Blueprint.” According to Tijani, the 3MTT programme is a critical part of the Renewed Hope agenda and is aimed at building Nigeria’s technical talent backbone to power its digital economy and position Nigeria as a net talent exporter.

Collaboration

He said the first phase of the programme, executed in collaboration with NITDA, will involve multiple stakeholders including fellows, training providers, partners, and placement organisations. In the first phase, he said the government would select individuals with an interest in specific skills and fund the cost of their training with training providers accepted into the programme.

Highlighting how the first phase of the programme will run, the Minister stated: “In line with the Ministry’s one per cent to 10 percent to 100 percent implementation approach, this first phase will aim to train and place 30,000 technical talents, representing one percent of our overall target. “It will be executed based on the framework co-created with key stakeholders across government agencies, training providers, educational institutions, development agencies, and the private sector.”

Skills

According to him, some of the skills Nigerians would be trained on in the first phase are skills that utilise technology to enhance various roles without directly involving tech creation. These include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design, among several others.

Talent growth

Industry players have continued to complain about the lack of quality talent in the ecosystem as there are not enough developers. “When you do get one, you can’t seem to hold on to him for long without burning your pocket as a startup. The obvious solution to the talent problem is to create more talent, it is simple demand vs supply. When there is competition, developers would get better, more successful companies would be built, developers would make a name for themselves, millions of youths would dream of and work towards becoming developers,” they said.

However, speaking on what can be done now to accelerate the growth of talent, the CEO of Swifta, Victor Asemota, gave the example of Igbo trade being the largest type of trade across Africa and identified apprenticeship as the fuel that drives their growth. He said there was a need for the government to collaborate with the private organisation to train more youths and keep watch on them, stating that the train-the-trainer programme should be supported at all levels.

Last line

While training the youths in the tech ecosystem, experts appealed to the government to guard against brain drain by creating an enabling environment for the trained youths to use their talents in the country.