Strive To Promote Ethno-Religious Tolerance For Peaceful Coexistence, Alaafin Urges Religious Leaders

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has urged religious leaders to preach and promote ethno-religious tolerance by accommodating opposing views as part of efforts to deepen peaceful coexistence and harmony in the country.

According to a statement signed by Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the monarch, Alaafin gave the charge on Sunday when the National Chairman of JIBWIS Society, Sheikh Dr. Abdullahi Balalau, paid him a courtesy visit.

He warned against the instigation of hatred under the guise of religious practice, describing it as a negative attitude.

He stressed that it is time for religious leaders to preach genuine friendship and sincere love, which, he noted, are essential vehicles for achieving lasting peace and security.

“The decision to accept the message of salvation is voluntary and personal. Neither the Quran nor the Bible encourages the use of coercion or violence as a means of evangelising unbelievers. Killing in the name of religion does not bring glory to God. It is against His command and will never receive His blessing. What God wants us to extend to unbelievers is love and the message of full and free salvation, not bodily harm or death,” he said.

Oba Owoade noted that in a diverse and populous country like Nigeria, where over 200 million citizens practice Islam, Christianity, and African Traditional Religions, religion is a potent force shaping national identity, politics, culture, and the economy. He, therefore, urged Nigerians to work collectively to promote peace and harmonious living.

The monarch praised Dr. Balalau for his unwavering commitment to peace through preaching and teaching across Nigeria and beyond, describing him as “deeply pious.”

“I have heard a lot about you, especially your preaching for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians. I personally witnessed one of your preachings at the wedding ceremony of a serving senator in Kaduna. It was interesting and laudable,” the Alaafin said.

While appreciating the visit, the Alaafin pledged his support and cooperation with the JIBWIS leader in the pursuit of unity, peace, and national progress.

Earlier, Dr. Balalau, who was accompanied by members of the National Executive Committee and a large crowd of followers, expressed his delight at meeting the Alaafin, describing the encounter as a blessing.

“I am indeed glad and count myself very lucky to be with the monarch whose reign is uniquely divine. Moving closer to him is a gift of blessing and good fortune. He is absolutely endowed by Allah,” he said.

He urged the Alaafin to continue seeking divine wisdom and knowledge, assuring that God would grant his requests. He further advised the monarch to rule with justice and compassion, describing leadership as a trust that thrives on sincerity of purpose.

Dr. Balalau expressed heartfelt appreciation for the honour accorded him by the Alaafin, whom he described as “a very great monarch,” and offered prayers for the king’s good health, divine protection, and long life, as well as peace and prosperity for Oyo, Oyo State, and Nigeria.