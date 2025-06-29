Strip President Of Power To Appoint INEC Chair, IGP, ADP Tells NASS

The National Chairman of the Advanced Democratic Party (ADP), Alhaji Yabagi Sani, on Sunday called for the removal of the power to appoint the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) from the president.

This was as he advocated for a review of the section of the constitution that empowers the president to appoint the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Speaking in an interview in Abuja, Sani said the National Assembly, in the course of amending the constitution, should look into those portions for the nation’s democracy to be properly grounded.

He further stated that it was not proper for the constitution to place such strategic responsibilities on the president, who, oftentimes, is actively involved in the contest.

According to him, Nigeria should emulate countries such as the United States (US) and Mexico, said in those climes police chiefs were usually elected rather than appointed.

He suggested a system whereby the National Judicial Council, civil society organisations, the media and a few other apolitical groups would be saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the appointments of the people manning such key agencies.

“It is not good for the president to appoint the INEC chairman and everybody that matters in the commission. Again, the leading security agency in a democratic government is the police.

“How does he appoint our IGP, the DIG and others because they are the ones that protect people and play fundamental roles in the process of elections?

“The national assembly is aware that these are the key aspects that must be changed first if we want a level playing field for democracy to be strong in this country.

“If such appointees emerge through such a process not involving the president, their commitments would be to the people rather than the president,” he said.