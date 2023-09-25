Strip Obasanjo Of All Chieftaincy Titles, Group Tells Yoruba Monarchs

Following his denigrating treatment of some Oyo State monarchs in Iseyin on September 15, 2023, where he commanded them to stand up and sit down like a Headmaster to his pupils, a group, Yoruba World Congress (Worldwide), has urged traditional rulers in Yoruba land to strip former President Olusegun Obasanjo of all chieftaincy titles bestowed on him with immediate effect.

In a statement by the Secretary General of the group, Engr. Stephen Ajayi, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the group also advised the traditional rulers to henceforth walk out of any event attended by the former President. It urged the traditional rulers to strip Obasanjo of all the traditional chieftaincies earlier bestowed on him without wasting more time, for his failure to tender an apology to them.

Ajayi enjoined the traditional rulers not to honour any invitation that is not noble for the position they occupy, adding that traditional rulers must speak with one voice concerning prestigious cultural heritage and the respect it deserves.

He also called on the National Assembly to enact a law for the creation of a Ministry for the traditional rulers.

“We in Yoruba World Congress Worldwide (YWC) established in the UK by this open letter, reject and dissociate ourselves from the actions of Obasanjo and call for a revisit of the constitution as regards the traditional councils.

“We hereby call on the Federal House of Representatives and the Senate to as a matter of urgency create a Federal Ministry for the Traditional Rulers attached to the Presidency, to manage, secure, and sustain our cultural values and heritage. This should have nothing to do with the State or Ministries in the state so that our Royal Fathers can get back the respect they truly deserve.

“We have waited patiently for Olusegun Obasanjo’s sincere and remorseful public apology to the traditional rulers (our Obas/Kings) present at the event and to the Yoruba race as a whole for defying our cultural heritage in an embarrassing and inhuman manner publicly, which was never tendered. YWC hereby advises our Kabiyesis’ to Walk out of any event where he (Obasanjo) is present or has the power to use the microphone. Not honour any invitation that is not noble for the position they occupy going forward.

“Speak with one voice concerning our prestigious cultural heritage and the respect it deserves. Strip Obasanjo of all Yoruba Chieftaincy titles bestowed on him with immediate effect”, the release said.