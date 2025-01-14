Striking Judiciary Workers Tackle Otti Over N300m Claim

Share

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JU – SUN) yesterday criticised Abia State Governor Alex Otti for saying he released N300 million to cover the salary and 13th-month extra salary of the striking workers last month.

However, JUSUN Secretary Chibueze Nwachukwu accused Otti of double speaking because “the governor has been misinformed”.

Otti said during the wreath-laying ceremony of the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day in Umuahia on Sunday the state government was not owing judiciary workers.

He said: “I sat down myself to ensure that by the 24th of December, I worked with the Accountant General, Commissioner for Justice and Commissioner for Finance and we concluded everything about their salary and on the 24th of December, we remitted N283,242,318.50 to the judiciary.

