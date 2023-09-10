Strikes: FG Working To Improve Health Workers Welfare, Working Conditions – Pate

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has said the Federal Government was already working towards improving the welfare and working conditions of workers in the health sector, in a bid to put an end to the incessant strikes in the sector.

Pate who made the disclosure while addressing newsmen alongside the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa in Abuja, expressed the government’s commitment towards revamping the health sector in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, to address brain drain, medical tourism, out of pocket expenditure and other issues affecting service delivery as well as the health outcome of Nigerians.

The minister who disclosed that engagements have begun with health unions, revealed that out of the over 400,000 health workers in the country which includes community health workers, nurses and midwives, pharmacists, physicians, laboratory scientists, technicians, auxiliaries, many of them were working under very difficult circumstances.

He said, “We are blessed to have over 400,000 health workers of different categories in this country. Each of them is a selfless person who is working under difficult circumstances, trying to improve the health of the population. Their intrinsic motivation, despite all the challenges, has delivered some things that are good to our people, and we have to appreciate them, but there is a lot more that we can do in health.

“On the issue of strikes, health workers strike is a major issue; ultimatums, strike actions and lots of rancour. Underlying that rancour is a fundamental erosion of trust between various actors in the space which has occurred over many years and several administrations that were inherited.

“As a government, between the Labour Ministry and ourselves, we got right into it, and have met with at least four of the professional associations, and all of those meetings were very constructive because they are all Nigerians, and all share the pain. There is no health worker who will be satisfied with trying to save lives and sitting at home watching people die.

“So, whether it is the Consultants, JOHESU, Midwifery Council, among others, all the health workers associations that we have met acknowledge that we should begin to put the rancour behind us.

“To do that, we need to build trust among various actors, and there are some specific outstanding issues that have started, which I will say are in the process of being resolved, and some of them have indeed been resolved while we were discussing with them, specifically on September 6, because they have to do with the Salaries and Wages Commission, some of the Heads of Civil Service role, not necessarily the Ministry of Health.”

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa who revealed the government’s plans to digitize the healthcare system, maintained that such a move had become e necessary if Nigeria must in achieve better health outcomes for the citizenry.

“As part of our digitization of the healthcare system, we’re going to roll out a national electronic medical record where our primary care centres and hospitals will come on the same platform. Then, as we move into the future, we will encourage each state government to come in and use the same platform.”

Alausa who further noted that the government would create a research fund dedicated to research in the medical and health field, stressed the need to harmonize the different research institutions in the country through collaborations.

“We have a lot of research institutions, everybody is working independently. We will rejig our research institution, and make them work collaboratively. Let’s guide them to get them to do what they are meant to do.

“We have a lot of professors in academia that are struggling by themselves, with no resources for them to support their research project..

“We will put more money into research because as you do more research you can begin to be self-dependent on pharmaceuticals, on our medical devices, and even on the way we put standard operating procedure, policy and procedure to get together.

“We will be really moving our research, the research system into a more robust, focused and directional platform.”