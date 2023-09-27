Strike: You’ve Shown Enough Patience, Understanding, LP Tells NLC, TUC

The Labour Party (LP) has said the Nigeria workers under the aegis of Organized Labour have shown enough patience and understanding in the hardship they faced following the sudden removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh said it had followed with keen interest, various meetings between organised labour and various government bodies in the last four months, as well as efforts made by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to get the government to understand the magnitude of sufferings government policies have thrown Nigeria workers into, since coming into office by this administration.

LP however said it was not “surprised at the government’s apparent indifference, insensitivity, intransigence, and recalcitrant posture towards the genuine demands of the labour bodies, because their usurpation of power was not sanctioned by both the workers and generality of Nigerians.

“Nigerians went to the polls with clear conviction of the government they wanted but this was denied them through institutional conspiracy.

“Today, Nigerian workers are being punished for taking a stand during the February 25 presidential election.”

The party stated that it is aware of the sordid conditions which workers were subjected to, noting that many of them go to the office on a Monday and sleep in their offices through Friday, before returning home, due to the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

The LP expressed surprise that the Federal Government which claimed that it generates over a trillion naira monthly from subsidy removal, finds it difficult to address workers’ demands.

“Daily, Nigerians are subjected to harsh economic realities where the inflation rate is nearing 30 per cent, where a dollar is sold above N1000, and where per-capital income has depreciated.

“Many families are withdrawing their wards from schools over a hike in school fees, while criminal activities are surging daily.

“We think that the Nigerian workers have shown enough patience and understanding,” the party noted.

It pledged support to any legitimate means to be deployed by Nigerian workers to press for better generations.

“The party therefore fully supports the resolution of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embark on an industrial action slated to commence as of Tuesday, October 3rd,” the party added.