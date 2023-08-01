Strike: Workers Disrupt Labour Meeting In Osun, Demand Elected Executives

Some aggrieved workers in Osun State on Monday, barged into a meeting organised by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osogbo, and demanded for the removal of the state caretaker Chairman.

The aggrieved members of the congress who had earlier converged at the premises of the Staff Club , GRA Osogbo, suddenly moved into the hall while the meeting was holding and started shouting, “no more caretaker”, we need elected leaders” among others.

The caretaker chairperson, Mrs Modupeola Oyedele , it was gathered was presiding over the meeting before it was stampeded by the angry members who demanded for her removal as caretaker.

At the meeting, our correspondent gathered that, a member of the SEC moved a motion that the election of the union should be held since the tenure of the caretaker committee had expired since last month which was unanimously agreed.

The SEC members mandated the caretaker chairperson to write the national secretariat of the union that the state is ready for the election and that the election must hold within three weeks.

It took the intervention of the Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Adewale Egbedun, who was also in the premises for a programme, to calm the tension.

The workers told the speaker on their resolution before the meeting was stampeded urging him and members of the state assembly to intervene because the stipulated time for caretaker tenure had already lapsed, hence the need to have elected executives.

Egbedun appealed to them to settle the issue amicably just as he promised to look at their demands.

New Telegraph reports that labour unions leadership had summoned a meeting, following a directive from the national President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, on the planned Wednesday Nationwide Strike.

Ajaero had directed affiliate state NLCs and unions, to embark on a strike on Wednesday due to the hardship currently faced by Nigerians due to the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Present at the Osun meeting were the representative of NULGE, NUJ among others