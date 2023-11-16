Strike: We’ve Arrested Ajaero’s Attackers, FG Tells Labour

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday announced the arrest of attackers of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) president, Joe Ajaero. Ajaero was attacked alongside other NLC leaders in Owerri on November 1 by persons said to be security officials working with some thugs ahead of their planned protest against the Imo State Government.

The incident is partly responsible for the ongoing nationwide strike by the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates. In a statement by his office, Ribadu said the government had launched an investigation into the incident, appealing to labour to call off the strike because of its implications of the action on the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians and the economy.

“The NSA regrets the incident and condemns it in its entirety as it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Tinubu and his administration. “The Federal Government will never condone such an act. “As the fallout of the incident relevant authorities were directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits.

An available update indicates that some arrests have already been made in this regard. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded. “The Federal Government, through the Office of the NSA, therefore, appeals to the labour leadership to call off the current strike action and allow the dialogue process underway to be exhausted.”