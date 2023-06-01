New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Strike: We’re Fully…

Strike: We’re Fully Functional In Lagos, RTEAN Tells NLC, TUC

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has said contrary to the position of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), that its activities have been banned by the Lagos State government, it is fully operational in the state.

The two industrial unions had written to the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, threatening to mobilise its members for industrial action, if it fails to obey court order and remove all the barricades and armed policemen stationed at the offices of RTEAN by May 30.

But in a letter to the leadership of NLC and TUC, dated May 31, RTEAN’s acting National President and Secretary, Comrades Augustine Olajide Akhigbe and Anere Afam Celestine, respectively, said the National Executive Committee of the association was dissolved in March this year and replaced with acting one appointed to pilot its affairs.

“It is pertinent to put the record straight that in Lagos State, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria are fully functional,” the letter said.

It added an electoral committee has been set up to conduct elections in line with the union’s constitution.

RTEAN denied that its “office in Lagos State is not under siege,” stating that the “union activities are running on a daily basis.”

According to the letter, none of RTEAN’s offices across the state or the two buses belonging to TUC, was seized.

“We, therefore, advised that the organised labour should trade with caution,” it advised.

Read Previous

Barcelona Players Receive Rema With Warm Welcome
Read Next

Fuel Subsidy: Nigerian Lawmaker Drops Car For Bicycle

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023