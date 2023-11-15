Strike: We Had Fruitful Meeting With Labour Leaders – FG

…Labour: We’ll consult with our members to take decision

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, on Wednesday afternoon, met leaders of organised labour behind closed doors with a view to apprehend the ongoing nationwide strike in the country.

Ribadu had earlier in the day condemned the attack on the President of NLC in Owerri, Imo State capital on November 1 and also begged the movement to rescind its decisions on the current development as attackers of Ajaero had been arrested.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong who described the meeting as fruitful, added that he does not expect the industrial action to last for long.

“The meeting is especially in respect to what happened in Imo. We came to this meeting with respect to very heavy security considerations. That is why the meeting is held in the office of the National Security Adviser.

“All the labour leaders are also here with us. And we had a very very fruitful discussion. The discussion was very genuine and very frank which they have agreed to take back to their constituency. With a plead to lift the strike so that we can continue in our deliberation.

“No commitment yet but it is an ongoing discussion, and we don’t expect the strike to go on for long.”

President of TUC, Festus Osifo, who led other labour leaders to the NSA’s office did not state in clear terms when the strike would be suspended or totally called off as he insisted they had to report back to their respective organs before any decision would be taken.

“We just came here for a meeting. NSA invited us for a meeting, and as you can see, two ministers from the Ministry of Labour and Employment also participated.

“We had a lot of robust conversations where a lot of assurances were given in furtherance to the release that was issued this morning by the NSA, that some people had been apprehended, and that he would coordinate the investigation.

“We also told him our part of the story. At the end of the day, they made several appeals to us and several promises on what and what they are going to do and the ones they have done currently.

“We then said, let’s go back, we will re-appraise the conversations that we’ve had and we will communicate accordingly. The strike was caused by something. The strike is a symptom of problems, so, it is the problems we came here for, to have conversations on.

“With all the assurances they have given us, with the office of the NSA, promising to coordinate everything, every discussion we’ve had here, we need to take it back to our organs.”

Meanwhile, a statement released earlier by the NLC Head of Information, Comrade Benson Upah, said; “We would want Nigerians to not lend themselves to the “private matter” narrative being promoted by agents of the government as it is intended to divert attention from the real issues.

“Even as no freedom can be greater than the personal liberty of an individual in a popular democracy, which was violently and viciously violated in Imo, what the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria are fighting through this strike action are serial acts of violence/assault and impunity committed against individuals and organisations by the Nigeria Police Force or under their watchful eye or supervision.

“We make haste to cite three instances here even as there are several others within the brief life of this government. We recall the despicable role of the police in the forceful seizure of the offices of NURTW, RTEAN and NUPENG.

“This strike among other things, is a protest against this reprehensible impunity which is fast becoming the signature of this government.

“The arrest, beating and torture of Comrade Joe Ajaero represents the raising of the stakes in this culture of harassment and intimidation and we have no apology for resisting this through a strike.

“For those not in the know, tyranny begins with the loss of personal liberty through the negative deployment of state power through it’s agents. Critics of labour unions forget that they could be the next victims tomorrow.

“We demand that the government of President Bola Tinubu nip in the bud this burgeoning culture of harassment, intimidation, violence and terror! We will not back down until we secure a commitment from the government to govern by the prescribed laws of the land.

“We are clear about our objectives and we are not in need of approval ratings from agents of government passing themselves off as our friends. The gradual closing of democratic space is a clear and present danger or tendency we can ill afford to ignore.”