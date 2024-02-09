Strike Threat: We’re Committed To Implementing All Agreements With Labour – FG

In an attempt to avert the strike threat from labour unions, the Federal Government has given assurances of implementing all agreements entered into with organised labour and addressing all concerns raised by the unions

Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who addressed newsmen on Friday in Abuja, noted that the government has demonstrated sincerity in its ongoing negotiations with the trade unions because it acknowledges and was concerned about the hardship Nigerians were currently undergoing.

While noting that the government has shown good faith and was fully committed to expediting full implementations of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with organised labour to ensure improved welfare and livelihood for Nigerians, the minister added that the government would continue leveraging on “the principles of social dialogue, valuing the input of our social partners, with the goal of creating a better Nigeria for all.”

Onyejeocha who emphasised that the government had no intention of reneging on the contents of the MOU signed with the two labour organisations, urged organised labour to continue demonstrating restraint in their decisions and actions as the government would keep on working to address the challenges currently faced by the nation.

She said: “We wish to reassure Nigerians that this government is fully committed to honouring its obligations to workers and the less privileged in Nigeria.

“We will ensure the complete implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) we entered into with Organized Labour. Our word is our bond.

“I can confidently say that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration stands firmly with the people, and the President is tirelessly working to ensure that everything is done to address the needs and concerns of the nation.”

Addressing the issues raised by the Labour organisations, Onyejeocha stated that the government had already commenced delivery on its agreement with the unions, but noted that implementation of some of them is in stages, and processes are ongoing to achieve full implementation.

“The N35,000 wage award agreed upon between the government and organized labour is currently being implemented. However, we have received complaints regarding non-implementation in some public sector organizations as well as the private sector. The Ministry is actively addressing these issues to ensure compliance across all sectors.

“The office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has intervened in the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) matter with the Lagos State Government. As a result, up to 80% of the agreement with the RTEAN management has been fulfilled, and ongoing efforts are in place to complete the remaining process.

The minister who also noted that the federal government recently inaugurated a 37-member tripartite committee to recommend a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers in order to mitigate the hardship Nigerians were undergoing, stated that the government was actively implementing its plan to go green with the implementation of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative designed to alleviate the challenges arising from subsidy removal and transition Nigeria permanently to cheaper, safer and more reliable gas produced domestically for transport.

“Provisions have also been made for an initial 55,000 CNG conversion kits as part of the commencement of the autogas conversion programme. Development of the state-of-the-art CNG conversion centres nationwide is also ongoing with the aim to deliver one million converted bi-fuel CNG/PMS vehicles to enable transporters and mass transit operators convert their vehicles that run on PMS to gas (which is forty to fifty per cent cheaper than PMS).

“Additionally, the government through the Ministry of Finance, is procuring up to 11,500 CNG vehicles, including buses and tricycles, that will be rolled out in fulfilment of the President’s promise by financing them at concessionary rate, even as production and assembly are ongoing locally and will be delivered in the next few months.”