Strike: Tanker Drivers’ Group Shuns Directive

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) has countered a strike notice issued by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over Dangote refinery’s alleged prevention of its Compreseed Natural Gas (CNG) drivers from “joining labour unions”.

Recall that NUPENG had said workers would down tools and start sourcing for alternative employment from today. Countering this in a statement by the PTD Warri zone, Chief (Mrs.) Blessing Dafinone and Port Harcourt zone, Comrade Joseph Dagogo-Jack (JP), the PTD rejected the union’s directive, which it described as “insensitive”.

“This is a clarion call to all Petroleum Tanker Drivers across Nigeria to please ignore the strike notice issued by NUPENG leadership. The purported notice suggested that the industrial action will take effect on Monday, September 8, 2025, this is obviously insensitive, callous, and unacceptable.

“How could NUPENG condescend so low like this that they didn’t even deem it necessary to explore any option of negotiation or stakeholders dialogue before arriving at this?” “PTD said unions are expected to be socially responsible and not self-centred, which is “capable of ruining the socioeconomic accomplishments of the country”,the statement reads.

The union said membership anywhere in the world was voluntary. According to the association, Dangote refinery’s plan to import 4,000 compressed natural gas-powered trucks for the direct distribution of fuel to retailers “is in good shape and in the best interest of the masses”.