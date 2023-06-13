Strike Suspension: Saving the economy from monumental loss

Energy sector stakeholders have lauded the Federal Government and organised labour for the suspension of the planned strike against the manner the government, under President Bola Tinubu, removed subsidies on petrol. The stakeholders, while appraising the development in the energy sector, said it prevented unquantifiable financial, technical and man- hour losses to Nigeria’s power, oil and gas sector. According to them, it is a development that has confirmed to foreign investors that Nigerians have an internal mechanism and structure to address disputes with- out endangering investment. They said this could encourage foreign investors to invest in the energy sector as well as other sectors of the economy.

They added that the suspension of the strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) as well as their affiliates saved Nigeria from being in total blackout. According to them, it further prevented the dislocation of other sectors as well as socio-economic growth. President Tinubu, in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, had said that the petrol subsidy was gone. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) later adjusted its petrol pump price from between N184 and N199 in North East N557, North West, N540; North Central, N537; South East, N520; South-South, N511; South West, N500 and Lagos, N488. Miffed by the development, especially by non-consultation, the NLC issued a notice to the Federal Government that its members and affiliates would embark on a nation- wide strike, from June 7, 2023; if the NNPCL refused to reverse the new price template. The NLC emergency national executive council (NEC) meeting held on June 2 at the Labour House Abuja over the sudden removal of fuel subsidy, also said it brought untold hardship to Nigerians as well as increased inflation in the economy. Averted nationwide blackout An energy analyst, Ms Calista Nwoke, said the strike suspension saved the country from a nation- wide blackout. She recalled that the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had directed its members to withdraw their services nation- wide, adding that it would have been calamitous if the strike took place and the nation thrown into total blackout. She also noted that if the national grids, dams and other national elec- tricity structures were suddenly switched off, it would have taken a while before they recommence op- erations. Suspension boosts investor confidence Chairman/Chief Executive Of- ficer (CEO) of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development Inc. (SV-NED), Temitope Ajayi, said suspension of the strike boosted the confidence of foreign investors in Nigeria. She stated that it had made for- eign investors to be confident that Nigeria has a formidable internal dispute resolution strategy, adding that it would increase foreign direct investments into the country. Ajayi said the FG and the organ- ised labour saved Nigeria from an- other crisis, which, she said would have aggravated the sufferings of the masses.

IPMAN The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) commended both the FG and labour for the suspension of the strike. IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mike Osatuyi, in an in- terview with New Telegraph, said the strike would have made the oil marketers and other business own- ers, as well as the entire Nigerians, lose a humungous amount of rev- enue. Osatuyi said: “It is a good thing that they did not go on strike. We would have lost money and there would have been a disruption in all sectors nationwide. It is good that they did not go on strike, but at the same time, let the govenrment fulfil all the agreements they have reached. The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) should be sent to all mar- keters’ stations for vehicles to use. “They should repair the refiner- ies and also deploy CNG to all IP- MAN stations, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN (DAPPMAN) stations so that Nigerians will have option. We are willing to market the CNG. “We are prepared. In fact our stations are open. When you install CNG in your vehicle, it plays a dual role. You can switch on and off your petrol to gas by just pressing a but- ton and you are good to go. CNG is cheaper and cleaner. It reduces costs.” He added: “It would be easy to convert petrol vehicles to CNG. That does not stop using petrol. You can use both petrol and gas. If you are using petrol and it has gone to a quarter of the tank, you can switch on to gas by just pressing a button. It easy to convert but it will cost money. That is where the government should come in to subsidise the conversion cost. Gov- ernment can pay half of the cost. It is a lifetime service. It will also create more jobs for people, It is an ongoing issue. “If there was a blackout in the nation, it would not have been a good thing for the country. That they averted the strike is the best thing for the country.”

TUC demands TUC President, Comrade (Engr) Festus Osifo, and Secretary-General, Comrade Nuhu Abba Toro, had on June 4, during the subsidy removal meeting with the Federal Government, demanded a visitation of the refineries that are currently undergoing rehabilitation to ascertain their state of work and setting up a timeline for their completion. It also demanded PMS allowance be introduced for those earning be- tween N200,000 to N500,000 or $500 to $1,200 whichever is higher. Another of its demand is the de- ployment of CNG across the coun- try in line with the earlier prom- ise said to have been made by the government. The framework and timeline, according to it, would be developed and agreed upon by both parties. TUC also demanded that the state of electricity in the country must be appraised and that an ac- tion plan should be defined with timelines on how to get it fixed. The union also demanded that the Exchange rate for retailing PMS in the country must be kept within a limit of two per cent for the next 10 years, adding that where the fluc- tuation is more than two per cent, the minimum wage will automati- cally increase at the same rate. Another of its demands is that the status quo ante of PMS pump price should be maintained while discussions continued. TUC also demanded that minimum wage should be increased from the current N30,000 to N200,000 before the end of June 2023 with consequential adjustment on Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), like feeding, transport, housing etc.

It added that a representative of state governors would be party to this communique and all the gover- nors must commit to implementing the new minimum wage. It also demanded tax holidays for employees both in the government and private sector that earn less than N200,000 pr $500 monthly whichever is higher. TUC said: “There should be set up of intervention fund where the government will be paying N10 per litre on all locally consumed PMS. The primary purpose of this fund is to solve perennial and protracted national issues in education, health and housing. A governance struc- ture that will include labour, civil society and the government will be put in place to manage the imple- mentation. “Federal Government should provide mass transit vehicles for all categories of the populace. The state governments should imme- diately set up a subsidised trans- portation system to reduce the pressure on workers and students. The framework around this will be worked out. “Immediate review of the Na- tional Health Insurance Scheme to cover more Nigerians and prevent out of stock of drugs. “The President should direct whoever will be labour minister to immediately constitute the Na- tional Labour Advisory Council (NLAC). This platform will be used by the government, labour and em- ployer to discuss issues and policies of the government that may affect workers and all other mandates as specified in the law. “Provision of subsidy directly for food items, the $800 million could be a first step. “The existing National Housing Fund (NHF) should be made acces- sible to genuine workers; the frame- work on this must be discussed and agreed.” Among its medium-term de- mands are: That labour and goven- rment should design a framework that will be geared towards the re- duction of the cost of governance by 15 per cent in 2024 and 30 per cent by 2025. Another one is that a framework should be immediately put in place to maintain the road and expand the rail networks across the coun- try. It also called on the government to design a framework for social housing policy for workers through rent to own system. It stated that a strong monitoring team comprising all parties will be constituted. To avert the strike, NLC, TUC and the Federal Government ne- gotiating team made resolutions, which were signed by NLC Presi- dent, Comrade Joseph Ajaero;