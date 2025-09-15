Strike: SSANU, NASU Give FG 7-Day Ultimatum Over Outstanding Demands

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), have issued a seven-day ultimatum beginning from Monday, September 15, 2025, to the Federal Government to meet its outstanding demands.

The unions, in a letter issued on Monday to the Minister of Education by their joint action committee (JAC), said they would go on strike at the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum if the government fails to address their agitations, which have dragged on for far too long.

The letter signed by the President of SSANU & Chairman of JAC, Com. Mohammed Ibrahim and General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, noted that the issues demanding urgent attention were the unjust disbursement of the N50 billion Earned Allowances, non-payment of outstanding withheld salaries and 25/35% Salary Increments, and renegotiation of the 2009 FGN and NASU/SSANU agreements.

The letter partly reads: “The Honourable Minister of Education would recall that vide a letter dated 18th June, 2025, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU had drawn your kind attention to the need for an urgent intervention in outstanding labour matters affecting our members.

“Our letter led to the convening of a meeting by the Honourable Minister of Education with JAC of NASU and SSANU on 4th July, 2025, with a view to addressing the issues raised in our letter.

“The Honourable Minister would recall that at the 4th July, 2025 meeting to address the aforestated issues, there was a resolution to the effect that a Tripartite Committee comprising representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission and JAC of NASU and SSANU would be constituted to resolve the impasse which had arisen due to the skewed distribution of the N50Billion Earned Allowances in which our members in the Universities were shortchanged, while those in the Inter-University Centres were completely shut out of the distribution.

“While there was no conclusion at the 4th July, 2025 meeting on the issue of payment of two months’ outstanding withheld salaries owed our members, you pledged to set machinery in motion to expedite action on the issue of payment of arrears of 25/35% salary increments owed our members.

“Sequel to the 4th July, 2025 meeting, there was a reminder letter dated 18th August, 2025, owing to the silence or deliberate decision by your office not to address issues affecting Non-Teaching staff in our Universities and Inter-University Centres.

“It is equally important to note that the renegotiation of the Year 2009 FGN and NASU/SSANU Agreements is being delayed. It is on record that Alhaji Yayale Ahmed led Renegotiation Committee inaugurated on 15th October, 2024 to review the 2009 Agreements with the University Based Unions only had inaugural meeting with JAC of NASU and SSANU on 10th December, 2024 and since then the Federal Government Team has gone into limbo with the Non-Teaching Staff Unions, whereas information at our disposal confirmed that the same Federal Government Team has already concluded renegotiation with our counterpart, the Academic Staff Union in the sector and at the verge of signing an agreement while the Federal Government Team has refused to engage the Non-Teaching Staff Unions and even sidelined us despite fulfilling all justifications including re- submission of our Memoranda of Demands.

“We brought this to your attention during our 4th July, 2025, meeting, and you promised to intervene for the Committee to expedite action. Regrettably, we have yet to see progress.

“Despite our repeated efforts to draw your attention to address concerns affecting our members in the Universities and inter-university centres, there appears to be nothing positive forthcoming from your office.

“In light of the persistent unresolved issues, and the apparent lack of responsiveness from the Government to our legitimate concerns, we are compelled to serve a formal notice of seven (7) days effective from Monday, 15th September, 2025 to address our agitations, failing which members of NASU and SSANU would embark on a series of legitimate industrial actions including strikes to press home our demands.”