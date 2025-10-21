Strike: Resident Doctors To Review 30-Day Ultimatum To FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will hold an Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting on Saturday, October 25, to review the 30-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government.

In a notice addressed to the National Officers’ Committee, Caucus Leaders, Centre Presidents, and General Secretaries, the association said the meeting will be held virtually to review the ultimatum and evaluate the government’s response to the association’s unresolved demands.

Signed by its Secretary-General, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim, the notice partly reads, “I am writing to inform you that an Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting has been scheduled for Saturday, 25th October 2025.

“Your presence and participation are crucial in addressing the matter at hand.”

New Telegraph reports that the outcome of Saturday’s E-NEC meeting is expected to determine whether the association will proceed with further industrial action or not.

It would be recalled that the NARD had, on September 26, given the Federal Government a 30-day deadline to meet a series of outstanding welfare and policy demands affecting its members.

NARD noted that resident doctors and medical officers across the country continue to endure excessive and unregulated work hours, spanning several consecutive days, which endanger both their health and patient safety.

The association also raised concern over the non-payment of the outstanding 25 per cent and 35 per cent upward review arrears of CONMESS, which should have been settled by the end of August 2025, despite several engagements with the Federal Government.

NARD described as unjust the dismissal of five resident doctors from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, saying the action came amid widespread burnout and the ongoing migration of medical professionals abroad.

Other grievances include the non-payment of promotion arrears owed to medical officers in various federal tertiary hospitals and the failure of the government to pay the 2024 accoutrement allowance, despite repeated assurances from the Ministry of Health.

It also cited bureaucratic delays in upgrading resident doctors’ ranks following successful completion of postgraduate medical examinations. The association said these delays have led to non-payment of new salary scales and accumulated arrears.

It further decried the exclusion of resident doctors from the specialist allowance, despite their vital role in delivering specialist-level clinical care to patients nationwide.

Similarly, NARD faulted the exclusion of medical and dental house officers from the civil service scheme, a policy that has denied them rightful emoluments, professional recognition, and timely payment of salaries.

The association also condemned the downgrading of newly employed resident doctors from CONMESS three Step three to CONMESS two Step two, which has resulted in salary shortages and arrears in several federal hospitals.

It noted slow progress on the collective bargaining agreement between the Nigerian Medical Association and the Federal Government, stressing that the CONMESS salary structure has not been reviewed in over 16 years, and disparities with CONHESS allowances remain unresolved.

NARD pointed to persistent salary shortfalls spanning over seven years due to the non-release of corrected professional allowances, as well as the continued casualisation of medical workers, which leaves many resident doctors without career progression or job security for up to a decade.

The association expressed concern over the downgrading of membership certificates issued by the West African Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, a practice inconsistent with what is obtainable in other West African countries.

It also condemned the failure of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to qualified graduates.

It lamented the failure to implement the one-for-one replacement policy to fill vacancies created by doctors leaving the system, warning that the situation has worsened burnout among those still in service.

The doctors noted the escalating brain drain in the sector, attributing it to poor working conditions and inadequate remuneration. They added that many hospitals suffer from deteriorating infrastructure and obsolete equipment, which hinder both service delivery and residency training.

The communiqué also criticised the creation of consultant cadres for non-medical doctors, which NARD described as detrimental to patient care and professional standards.

The association also faulted the non-implementation of the agreed special pension benefits contained in the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the NMA on July 26, 2025.