Strike: Resident Doctors Give FG 24-Hour Ultimatum

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a fresh 24-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet its demands, following the expiration of its earlier 10-day deadline on September 10.

New Telegraph gathered that the decision followed a six-hour meeting of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC), held virtually on Wednesday.

The President of NARD, Dr Tope Osundara, said the association acknowledged the government’s promise to address their concerns but insisted on immediate action.

According to a communiqué issued by NARD, the doctors demanded immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, and other long-standing salary backlogs.

READ ALSO

They also demanded the payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, prompt disbursement of specialist allowances, and restoration of the recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

In addition, they called on the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to all deserving candidates, implement the 2024 Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, resolve outstanding welfare issues in Kaduna State, and address the plight of resident doctors at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Dr. Osundara said, “The Federal Government called us yesterday (Wednesday) and promised to address our concerns.

“After a six-hour deliberation, we decided to give the government the next 24 hours to ensure the disbursement of the Medical Residency Training Fund to beneficiaries, for the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to upgrade our membership certificates, and to attend to our other demands.

“If there is no payment by today (Thursday), then tomorrow (Friday), we will start the strike immediately.”