March 6, 2026
Strike: Resident Doctors Ask FG To Intervene In Power Rationing At UCH

The President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), University College Hospital (UCH) chapter, Dr. Uthman Adedeji, yesterday criticised the power rationing arrangements, which triggered the 5-day strike in the hospital.

He urged the Federal Government and individuals to urgently intervene to save the lives, improve the working conditions of doctors, and enhance medical students’ knowledge acquisition.

Health professionals in the hospital have been on strike since Monday after they were directed to down tools by the Council of UCH union leaders comprising 11 unions over the provision of electricity for only three hours in the day and three hours in the night.

According to Adedeji, doctors use their phone torches to perform surgery on patients, especially during emergency periods. The association chief said: “The UCH needs help. The doctors, the nurses and all other staff working here need help.

“Same for the patients, too. We are calling on the Federal Government, the eminent people of this country, and the top echelon of this tertiary institution to wade into our situation. I remember last year when the Minister of Power visited us.

