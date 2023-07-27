Strike: Reps’ Leadership To Meet Resident Doctors Today

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Taju- deen Abbas, and leadership of the chamber will today meet with relevant stakeholders over the crisis between the federal government and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, made this known at the plenary on Wednesday, which the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, presided over. The meeting will be coming after Abbas met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, in fulfilment of his promise to NARD earlier on Monday, as part of the efforts of the House to resolve the crisis.

At the plenary yesterday, the leadership of the House expressed displeasure with NARD’s decision to continue with its planned strike despite the intervention by the Parliament. A member of the House, Hon. Unyime Idem, during the plenary, attempted to move a motion of urgent public importance on the strike declared by NARD on Tuesday night.