Strike: PENGASSAN Paralyses Oil Institutions, Companies

The nationwide strike embarked upon by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Monday has crippled official activities in major oil and gas institutions, companies, and facilities across Nigeria.

In Abuja, operations were disrupted at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

As early as morning hours, the gates of NNPC Ltd, NMDPRA, and NUPRC were locked by union members, leaving workers stranded outside. Security personnel at the entrances confirmed that the gates were shut on the instruction of labour leaders and would remain closed until further notice.

PENGASSAN Chairman at NMDPRA, Tony Iziogba, confirmed that the strike was being fully enforced.

“We have achieved 100 per cent compliance here and across other key agencies, including NNPC,” he stated.

In Lagos, the industrial action also recorded widespread compliance. Many oil companies and facilities affiliated with PENGASSAN were shut down, leading to the suspension of official functions and business operations.

Disturbed by the situation, the Federal Government has intensified efforts to bring the strike to an end. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, have convened a PENGASSAN/Dangote Refinery conciliation meeting scheduled to hold by 2:00 pm today at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.