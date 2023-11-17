Strike: Partial Compliance As Rebellion Against Just Cause

The frequent disobedience to calls by the leadership of organised labour for members to embark on industrial actions is gradually eroding solidarity in the system. Sunday Ojeme reports

Globally, organised labour deploys strike as last option to ensure government and employers of labour either meet their demands or, at least, cave in to some extent. As a tool to ensure improvement in the welfare of workers, and by extension, the masses, the role of organised labour in this regard is very much appreciated. This is so in a country like Nigeria where the leaders and employers flout all the rules put in place as part of the collective bargaining principles.

Mark of confidence

Over the years, the labour unions in Nigeria, primarily led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), have performed creditably well to the admiration of Nigerians. The agitation to improve workers’ welfare in the private sector to ensuring government protects the rights of the citizens has endeared organised labour to the people. In all of this, embarking on strike has also done some damage than repair the system.

For instance, the strike embarked upon by the Acadamic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) during the administration of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, though germane, dealt a huge blow on the academic calendar of students. ASUU went on strike for over 610 days since the inception of Buhari’s administration, the longest period of strike in the country’s democratic era. The union went on strike yearly under Buhari except in 2015 when he took over office.

Gradual erosion

The development, which was initially supported by most Nigerians including parents, how- ever, took a negative turn when everyone felt the lecturers were toying with the children’s future as well as torturing parents who suffered to raise funds for school fees. From the look of things, calling out workers for protests these days is beginning to receive cold response.

Even though workers still plead allegiance to their parent unions, mobilising them for industrial actions is becoming difficult when compared to what it was in the past. Already, individuals and groups are calling on labour and the government to sheathe their swords for the sake of the ailing economy.

Sympathy for the economy

Specifically, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) during the week called on the government and organised labour to consider the consequences of their actions on the economy and businesses. Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General of NECA, while reacting to the ongoing strike, said NECA strongly condemned the harassment and brutalization of the NLC president. “We also think shutting down the whole economy of the nation is unjustifiable in whatever context.

“This is because two wrongs cannot a make right; has government being consistent and demonstrated enough good faith? We don’t think so. “Will the incessant strikes by the NLC, TUC, solve the problem? We don’t think so; the economy is already in a difficult state.’’ He said that that organised businesses were struggling to stay afloat. The director-general said certain fundamental issues or consideration by government and labour should also be put in place. According to him, the private sector is neither the protagonist nor the antagonist.

“Well, strongly speaking, we will not allow government, labour or any group to by their actions or inactions constitute undertakers for organised businesses. “This is because a lot of businesses are closing down every other time and thousands of employees are thrown back into the street. “This, we will not will not be able to accept again.’’ He urged government and labour to go back to the negotiation table to do the needful.

Obviously, sympathy for the economy and other factors are gradually rendering strikes and other form of industrial actions ineffective. Although the labour leaders have continued to maintain transparency by avoiding any form of compromise, the failure to get the cooperation of those whose interest they represent has turned around to impact negatively on protests and strikes.

A new twist

In the past , especially during the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, labour’s agitation was something the government of the day never prayed for. Today, the case is different as partial compliance dots the space each time industrial actions are called. Taking a cursory look at the ongoing action called to address the attack on the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in Imo, and other pending issues, one could notice that some affiliated unions, though pledged loyalty to the cause, are not able to mobilise their entire membership for compliance. According to reports across the country, workers in some states failed to heed the call. In some places, bank and electricity workers went to work as usual.

NUEE

Specifically, the management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) issued a statement to the effect that the national grid was working and that there was no intention to shut it down. TCN said as at the time of releasing the statement, the TCN National Control Centre, Osogbo, which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, was actively operational. It stated that a report that quoted the Head of Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, that there would be a national blackout was false and totally misleading.

It said: “We, hereby note that the nation’s grid is intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centers nationwide. “As of when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre, Osogbo, which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational.” Prior to the statement, unconfirmed reports earlier in the day said that electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had grounded activities at the national headquarters of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), causing TCN to shut down the national grid.

The reported action of the electricity workers was in compliance with a directive by NUEE for them to join the strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TCN). NUEE in a statement by its Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igbebike, had directed its members to comply with the strike directive from NLC and TUC.

The statement read: “With reference to the NLC NEC meeting of 13th November 2023, and the Joint communique from NLC and TUC dated 7, November 2023 on nationwide withdrawals of service on 14th November 2023, if the government refused to address the issues raised from the shortfall of the atrocious event in Imo State on November 1, 2023, we affirm that the nationwide strike will commence as stipulated on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

“To this effect, as national state and chapter executive are requested to start the mobilisation of our members in total compliance with the directive. “Please note that withdrawal of services nationwide commences from 0000 hours of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.”

ASSBIFI

Besides NUEE, the leadership of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) also advised its members to stay off duty two days ago. In a statement referenced / IIR/JO/AOE/EO/5471, and dated November 14, 2023, ASSBIFI) said: “In furtherance of the decision of the Joint National Executive Counci (NEC) of the NLC/ TUC on 13h Novermber 13, 2023, the NLC/ITUC has direected all affiliate Unions and associations to embark on a nation-wide strike with effect from Tuesday, November, 14, 2023.

“Consequently, to prevent likely attacks by hoodlums and disgrunted persons, the ASSBIFI National Secretariat, hereby advises members to stay away from work with effect from Wednesday, November 15, 2023 as we monitor the situation. The statement jointly signed by the SASG, Corporate Services, ASSBIFI, Joseph Agoha, and SASG, Industrial/Intel Relations, ASSIBIFI, Anthony Emeh, said: “While we implore members to remain vigilant and stay safe, further directives will be communicated to you in due course.”

However, feelers across the country revealed that most banks did not comply with the directive. While some operated freely without hindrance, some others were, however, picketed in some locations.

Forcing the system

For instance, in Kwara State it took picketing by the Kwara State chapter of NLC to compel some establishments to comply with the directive of the national body. Speaking with our correspondent on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, the state Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Saheed Murtala Olayinka, said: “The action is meant to ensure total compliance of the directive from the national body.

“Although it is a success story, however, in places where there is no compliance, we try to force them out.” When asked if the labour leaders were harassed in the course of picketing, the Chairman said: “There has been no harassment or threat of arrest of labour leaders from any of the authorities so far since the commencement of the strike action.”

Last line

As it is, it is obvious that the strength to mobilise workers for a cause that is supposed to be beneficial to them is gradually waning. The time has, therefore, come for the leadership of labour movement in the country to restrategise as well as ensure it has gained enough ground and members’ confidence before calling for industrial actions.