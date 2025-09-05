Strike: NUPENG Sets For Showdown With Dangote Over ‘Anti-Union Stance’

…Asks FG to call Dangote, Dantata to order

The long, uninterrupted supply of petroleum products in the country may be disrupted next week if the crisis between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Aliko Dangote continues without any meaningful intervention.

NUPENG, in a statement signed by its President. Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, on Friday in Abuja, said it would start sourcing for alternative employment from September 8 over the refusal by Aliko Dangote to allow newly-employed Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tanker drivers at the Dangote Refinery to “join labour unions”.

Tanker drivers have been put on alert to withdraw their services if the matter is not resolved amicably.

While condemning the ‘anti-union practices’ by Dangote and his cousin, Sayyu Aliu Dantata, who is founder of MRS Group of Companies, NUPENG further raised concerns and accused the Dangote Refinery of “scheming to monopolise distribution, crush competition, and enslave the sector and raise prices, which would ultimately result in an attack on the living standards of the masses of ordinary Nigerians.”

It alleged that a meeting involving NUPENG, the National Association of Road Transport Owners (employers’ association of the petroleum tanker drivers), and Sayyu Aliu Dantata, owner of MRS Energy, on June 23, 2025, on the instructions of Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group, failed to find a common ground.

“In a brutally cold and crude manner, Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata informed NUPENG and NARTO leaders that the truck drivers they will recruit will not be allowed to join any existing union, but a new union will be formed for them,” the association said.

“Arising from the unfortunate outcome of the meeting, the leadership of the Union have made several efforts to get relevant institutions of the country to make Alh Aliko Dangote and his cousin, Alh Sayyu Ali Dantata to follow the line of global best practices and decency, but all to no avail.

“To our utmost shock, Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata’s MRS commenced the recruitment of drivers for the imported CNG Trucks on Friday, 29th August 2025. The drivers being recruited are being forced to sign an undertaking not to belong to any existing union in the Oil and Gas Industry

“To us, amassing wealth on the basis of enslavement, depriving workers of a union and voice, amounts to creating filthy wealth.

“NUPENG will not stand idly by while these billionaires seek to destroy the livelihoods of thousands of workers, including tanker drivers. NUPENG stood in solidarity with Dangote Refinery during its construction and commissioning.

“By this statement, we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria and its agencies, including well-meaning segments of the Nigerian society, to call the two businessmen to order. They should be told to obey the laws of Nigeria. If they persist, NUPENG is set and ready to mobilise its forces to fight within the framework of the law.

“Meanwhile, since they have resolved to replace all petroleum tanker drivers in Nigeria and there is no one or institution that can stop them, the members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG will, from Monday, September 8, 2025, start looking for alternative employment/skills and sources of livelihoods.

“We plead with the general public to bear any inconveniences our struggle may cause; it is a struggle that must be waged.

“We call on the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Authority to invoke its powers under Section 32(u) & (aa) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Under those two provisions, the Authority is empowered to promote competition and private sector participation in the midstream and downstream petroleum operations.

“The Authority has the responsibility to identify, investigate and prevent abuse of dominant positions and restrictive business practices with regard to midstream and downstream petroleum operations,” the union noted