Strike Not in Anyone’s Interest –Lalong

…Says Independence Celebration’ll Be Low Key

In a bid to avert the looming threat of indefinite strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Simon Lalong, yesterday met with the Vice President Kasshim Shettima to give an update on his discussions with the organised labour.

Briefing journalists after his meeting with the Vice President alongside the Minister of State, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, at the Presidential Villa, the minister gave the assurance of smooth, harmonious negotiation with the unions. Asked whether there was any hope for the government to avert the impending strike, Lalong said: “No, no, no! As for me I don’t think there is any problem.

“We have fully spent time with the Nigerian labour and the posture of the President too is towards welfare and prosperity for workers. “We have no doubt and that’s why many of the meetings we have with them we are not ending up boxing ourselves, we were smiling all of is.

We hope that the best is going to come.” On what specifically the government was doing to avert the strike scheduled to commence today, he said: “Don’t worry about that. “That’s why I said it’s a friendly engagement we are doing with them. “We don’t have any fears about some of the things they put and also the suggestions and the package of the Federal Government.”

He, however, could not confirm whether the strike would still hold today or not asking newsmen to direct the question to the NLC President. Also responding to questions from newsmen after emerging from the meeting with the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, asserted that a nation- wide strike at this time would not be in the interest of anyone.

This came as he disclosed that the October 1 Independence celebration would be low key. Commenting on the threat of nationwide strike, Akume said: “Labour leaders are very patriotic Nigerians and we want to believe correctly that nobody will want to cause a strike.