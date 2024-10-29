Strike: No Payment, No Resumption, SSANU, NASU Insist

Share

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) on Monday there is no going back on their strike action.

The President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim who made this known while speaking in an interview said until their demands are met before the union can call off their strike.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that SSANU and NASU embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday over the non-payment of their four months salary arrears.

“So, it’s not the issue of meeting. The issue is that we want payment and that every procedure has been followed.

“They can just simply direct for this payment and I assure you in less than 24 hours, we can just refer back to our principals and this strike will be suspended.

“Well, assurances are not something that we have not received before.

“So assurances from politicians and assurances from government officials are not new things to us.

“But the mandate that we have from our members is that this strike is totally indefinite and that we will only resume when we get the alerts,” he noted.

