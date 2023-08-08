Strike: NMA Seeks Quick Resolution To FG, Resident Doctors’ Dispute

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Federal Government to quickly conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement between it and the resident doctors so as to eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National body of the NMA and signed by its President, Dr. Uche R. Ojinmah.

In the statement titled ‘NMA Stand on NARD/Government Labour Dispute’, Ojinmah also called on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to extend a gesture of goodwill towards the Government in the interest of the suffering patients and fellow citizens.

Recall that NARD declared an indefinite strike on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12am and has since insisted on continuing the strike.

However, the NMA in its intervention said, “Let’s put aside all obstacles (contrived or real) towards a speedy resolution of this dispute for the love of the nation.

“It is our belief that this avoidable labour dispute has gone on for far too long to the detriment of the common Nigerian citizens.”

Explaining the need for a quick resolution of the standoff between the Federal Government and Resident doctors, the association said being the umbrella body for all doctors in Nigeria and the mother association to the NARD, it must as a matter of policy protect/promote her interest.

“We hereby call on our Government to quickly conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement and eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.”

NARD is demanding the immediate payment of the 2023 medical residency training fund (MRTF) and the immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement.

It is also demanding the payment of skipping arrears and an upward review of the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS) in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS, among others.