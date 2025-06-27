Strike: NLC Threatens Abuja Shut-Down Over Wage Disputes

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday threatened to shut down Abuja after July 3 if the FCT Administration (FCTA) fails to resolve the industrial disputes affecting area council workers.

Chairman Stephen Knabayi said the planned protest would be aimed at forcing authorities to address several unresolved welfare concerns, which have led to prolonged strikes across the six area councils.

The NLC attributed its decision to delay the protest to President Bola Tinubu’s project inaugurations in the FCT scheduled to end on July 3. Knabayi said: “We had to extend the ultimatum because of Tinubu’s movements to inaugurate the FCTexecuted project.

“Members of the union will take over the streets of Abuja as soon as Tinubu concludes the inauguration.” The industrial dispute has already paralyzed operations in primary health centres, public schools, and area council secretariats.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, and the National Association of Health Workers, are demanding payment of outstanding minimum wage arrears, a 40 per cent peculiar allowance, and implementation of previously agreed salary increases of 25 and 35 per cent.