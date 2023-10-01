Strike: Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Threaten to Withdraw Services

Nigeria may be thrown into another blackout as the National Union of Electricity Employees(NUEE) has given notice that it will withdraw services from 0.00 hours of Tuesday in compliance with the directive of the Nigerian Labour Congress to go on strike.

A letter of NUEE dated September, 28, 2023, signed by Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, but was made available to journalists yesterday confirmed the directive. The letter was directed to the union’s SAGS’s/AGS’s/ Vice President, Zonal Organising Secretaries, State/ Administrative Councils, Chapter Secretaries and all NUEE members.

The letter read: “Further to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on September 26, 2023 and Joint Press Conference of Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress over the untold hardships being faced by Nigerians as a consequence of the high price of petroleum resulting from the removal of fuel subsidy as well as other anti-labour policies by the government, the NLC and TUC have declared an indefinite and total shutdown of the nation beginning on zero hours of Tuesday,3rd October 2023.

“Hence, we are to totally withdraw our services and participate in street protests and rallies until the Government responds to our demands. “To this effect, all National, State and Chapter executives are requested to start mobilization of our members in total compliance of this directive.

“Please note that withdrawal of Services nationwide commences from 0.00 hours of Tuesday, October 3, 2023. “You are encouraged to work with the leadership of State Executive Councils (SEC) of the Congress in your various states with a view to having a successful action. Please ensure total compliance. Aluta Continua”