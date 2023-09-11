Strike: Medical, Dental Consultant Gives FG 3-Month Ultimatum

The Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has agreed to extend its planned strike actions to 3 months to allow the Federal Government to resolve some issues raised.

The Consultant who elected new officers at the Delegate’s Conference held in Kano State said in view of the appeal by the New Minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Pete they resolved to extend the Ultimatum by 3 months to allow the FG to address all the pending issues.

However, the elected President of the Association Professor Muhammad Aminu Muhammad, warned that should the government fail to address their needs at the end of the extended 3-month period they should not blame them on what their next-line actions would be.

Professor Muhammad hints that “at the end of the expiration of the 3-month extended Ultimatum period, we will not listen to anybody again and our actions would be total and indefinite”, he assured.

Speaking on the problems of Brain Drain, the President explained in disturbing that records available to them show that over 500 highly trained Doctors and Consultants who are also Doctors Teachers, and Trainers have left Nigeria.

By this, “we are appealing to the Government to as a matter of urgency provide a holistic solutions to the Challenges of Brain Drain which should include incentives, that encourage retention of the already depleted health care human resources in Nigeria”.

Similarly, “Critical stakeholders in Medical Education should work together to fashion sustainable pathways for improving the quality and quantity of Medical and Dental Graduates produced in Nigeria”.

Professor Muhammad called on the government at all levels to save Medical Education through provisions to improve infrastructure, adequate funding, and remuneration for staff.

The Association worries that the Nigeria healthcare system is facing a myriad of Challenges which include poor financing, brain Drain, and many other similar problems.

He said although Nigeria continues to produce one of the finest and highest numbers of clinical experts in sub-Saharan Africa with the Graduates breaking record worldwide.