Strike: Makinde Meets LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Workers

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and the service of the people across all sectors.

The governor made the declaration on Tuesday in Ogbomoso, during a meeting with professional bodies at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, which is currently facing an industrial action by its staff.

Governor Makinde, who later visited the Soun of Ogbomoso at his palace, assured the monarch and residents of the town of his administration’s readiness to commence the reconstruction of inner roads.

During the hospital meeting, the governor announced immediate measures to address the ongoing strike.

He stated that a Governing Council would be constituted for the hospital. He approved a monthly stipend of ₦80,000 for 65 non-staff security personnel and instructed that they be integrated as adhoc staff. He also announced an increase in the monthly subvention to the hospital by ₦35 million to ease operational challenges.

Governor Makinde revealed that accumulated promotion arrears totaling ₦219 million would be paid in three equal installments in October, November, and December 2025, while arrears of the new minimum wage covering January to August 2025 would also be disbursed in three tranches over the same period.

He further assured that long-term measures would be implemented to resolve the crisis and address the institution’s structural challenges, including completing the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Annex in Oyo before the end of his administration in 2027.

He added that salary structure reviews and other demands raised by students of Nursing would be addressed by the hospital’s Governing Council once it is in place.