Strike Looms Over None Implementation Of N70,000 Minimum Wage By Jigawa Govt

Share

The Jigawa State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its members to embark on indefinite strike, following the inability of the state government towards the implementation of the approved N70,000 minimum wage.

It would be recalled that the State Government had earlier constituted a committee to align with the national wage policy.

While the committee made recommendations, the delay in implementation has frustrated workers and unions in the State.

In a circular jointly signed by the NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunusi Alhassan and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman Comrade Bashir Tijjani Abubakar, the unions expressed their readiness to commence industrial action if the state government does not fulfill its commitment by November 30, 2024.

The circular stated, “All affiliates and organs in the state are to begin mobilization for full compliance with this directive if the state government fails to pay the new minimum wage by the last day of November 2024.”

The organized labour disclosed that, after prolonged negotiations, they had accepted the salary tables proposed by the state government for the implementation of the new wage structure.

“This resolution was reached at a joint State Executive Council meeting of the NLC and TUC which was held on November 18, 2024, at Labour House, Dutse.

The leadership of organized labour was also directed to proceed with signing necessary agreements to ensure immediate implementation,” but the state government was bend in meeting this stipulated guidelines for unknown reasons, the circular noted.

Despite this, the unions stressed their obligation to comply with a national directive mandating strikes in states where the N70,000 minimum wage is yet to be fully implemented.

Governor Malam Umar Namadi had announced his administration’s approval of the N70,000 minimum wage on October 26, 2024, after receiving a report from a government committee led by the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri.

However, the announcement lacked clarity on when the payment would commence, leaving workers in suspense.

The unions affirmed their readiness to engage with the government but warned that delays would no longer be tolerated.

“We have informed the government of our readiness to sign the agreement whenever it is presented.

“However, we remain committed to the directive from the national NLC and TUC, which requires strike action in states that have not implemented the new minimum wage by December 1, 2024,” they stated.

The impending strike threatens to paralyze public services across the state as workers demand immediate compliance with the new wage policy.

Share

Please follow and like us: