Strike Looms In Plateau Tertiary Institutions 

The Joint Union of Academic Staff of Plateau State-owned Tertiary Institutions (JUASPTI) has issued a 7-day warning strike notice, effective Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Chairman of the JUASPTI Lawam Tobias Deban in a Press Conference at the Union Office, Jos on Monday disclosed that the Union will embark on a total and indefinite strike action until all the contending issues are resolved.

He said the decision of the indefinite strike comes after two years of unsuccessful negotiations with the Plateau State Government over critical issues affecting the welfare of academic staff and the institutions.

According to Lawam Tobias Deban, Chairman of JUASPTI, the union has been patiently engaging with the government since August 2023, when a strike was suspended following an agreement.

However, the government has failed to address key concerns such as the Payment of 2021 and 2022 promotion arrears Despite agreements and reminders, the government has not fulfilled its obligations.

The Union added that JUASPTI has been pushing for the implementation of the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS) since October 2023, but government is yet to implement as well as the removal and appointment of tertiary institution head.

Deban also stressed that among their demands is the Setting up of Governing Councils, saying despite assurances, the government has only established Governing Councils for two institutions, leaving others without proper governance.

“If the government fails to address these issues, JUASPTI will embark on a total and indefinite strike action.

“The union, however, remains open to negotiations and is willing to review its action if the government demonstrates a genuine commitment to resolving the outstanding issues.”

