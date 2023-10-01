Strike Looms As NLC, TUC Reject FG’s N25,000 Provisional Wage

President Bola Tinubu’s proposed N25,000 provisional salary increase for low-grade workers has been opposed by organised labour under the umbrella of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

As previously reported by Sunday Telegraph, Tinubu stated in his October 1 live broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary announced the pay increase for the low-grade workers, adding that the move was intended to lessen the impact of the elimination of the petrol subsidy.

According to the broadcast, the Federal Government’s proposed six-month salary hike and the N15 million additional Conditional Cash Transfer for homes in need were also rejected by the organised employees.

Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast said: “Based on our talks with labour, business and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation. For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty-Five Thousand naira per month.

“Commencing this month, the social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households.”

However, organised labour in their meeting with the Federal Government asked for 100 percent of the current minimum wage.

Labour stressed that the temporary salary should apply to all employees and that it should last longer than six months, ideally until the new minimum wage is approved the following year.

The organised labour also asked that the Conditional Cash Transfer, which was being paid to the most vulnerable and needy people during the previous administration, be doubled to N25,000 from N5,000.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff and head of the government delegation at the conference, needs to take a break after many hours of horse trading to consult with the president about the new demands.

Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment, accompanied Gbajabiamila.