Strike: Kwara Labour Leaders Begin Picketing Of Some Establishments

The Kwara State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commenced picketing of some establishments that have not complied with the directive of the national body on the indefinite nationwide strike, which began on Tuesday.

Speaking with our correspondent on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, the state Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Saheed Murtala Olayinka, said: “The action is meant to ensure total compliance of the directive from the national body.

“Although it is a success story, however, in places where there is no compliance, we try to force them out.”

When asked if the labour leaders were harassed in the course of picketing, the Chairman said: “There has been no harassment or threat of arrest of labour leaders from any of the authorities so far since the commencement of the strike action.”

Meanwhile, as the strike which commenced on Tuesday entered its second day, public schools, government offices, and law courts, among others, remained shut in Ilorin, the state capital, though normal classes were seen going on in some private schools visited.