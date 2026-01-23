Strike: KEDCO Accuses Union Of Plunging Millions Into Darkness

The Management of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, has condemned the shutting down of operations of the company by the Workers Union, saying the action has thrown millions of people in the three franchised States of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States into darkness.

Speaking on the strike action, Managing Director of the company, Dr. Abubakar Shuaibu Jimaita, said it is wrong for the workers’ union to put the lives of customers in discomfort because of an internal matter.

Jimaita noted that the issue of legacy unpaid money have been resolved with the union and management has not reneged in its agreement.

He said: “We have assured them to be paying the legacy money which though we inherited from 2019 alongside the January 2026 salary and we have fully commenced by paying up to 15 out of 19 months, so why the shutting down?. “Now I’m seven months old in the company, and I can tell you that on the very first day I assumed office the union picketed KEDCO that they have unresolved matters which is the legacy issues and pension.”