Strike: Kaduna Doctors Urge Action On Unmet Demands

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Kaduna State chapter, has reiterated its commitment to dialogue and fair negotiations as it prepares for an indefinite strike beginning 12 a.m. today (September 1).

In a communiqué released after an emergency virtual congress meeting and shared with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the ARD expressed appreciation for earlier engagements and urged timely fulfillment of key agreements. President of ARD, Dr Richard Daniel, lauded members’ patience, nothing they worked beyond the initial deadline to give the government time to implement 2024 CONMESS and resolve other longstanding welfare demands.

“Our members showed understanding by staying on duty while expecting implementation of agreements signed in good faith. “We hoped all concerns would be resolved by the end of August,” Daniel stated.

However, he said no changes reflecting the agreement were observed in the August 2025 salary, in spite of the expiration of the government’s two-month implementation timeline agreed upon in June. As a result, the association resolved to commence the indefinite strike, not as a first option, but a necessary response to repeated delays in addressing doctors’ legitimate demands and welfare concerns.

In a related move, the ARD at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital announced it would also begin an indefinite strike from midnight, August 31, in alignment with the broader action by the state chapter.