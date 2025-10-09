Looming Strike: ASUU Reacts To FG Appeal

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday said the Federal Government’s appeal for the union to suspend its proposed warning strike came a little too late.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, blamed the Federal Government for its slow response to their demands, lamenting that the government waited until just two working days before the strike to make this appeal.

He, however, insisted that the union would embark on its strike action at the expiration of its ultimatum on Sunday unless urgent action is taken by the government.

“The problem we have with this government and this Ministry of Education is that they are slow in responding to our demands.

READ ALSO

“We went for a meeting in Sokoto, and at that time, we were about to embark on a strike action. They gave us three weeks, we accepted the three weeks, but we never heard a word from them until the three weeks had elapsed.

“Not a word from them, courtesy to even say, ‘Oh gentlemen, we think we are running short, three weeks is around the corner, we are unable to meet with you on so-and-so date.’ Nothing, until we threatened action.

“Yesterday, they appealed to us not to embark on action. Our 2009 agreement — which is still being renegotiated after eight years — remains undone. We have not concluded on it, and two working days before a strike action, you come to appeal to us. I think the appeal has come a little too late.

“Their ultimatum expires on Sunday, and after that, there will be a warning strike unless something substantial comes out from the government. So, in the next 48 hours, we expect to receive something substantial from the government.

“Then, we can go back to our members and ask, ‘Do you think this is sufficient for us to hold on?’ and we will do what our members ask us to do,” he said.

New Telegraph recalls that on September 29, ASUU issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In its notice after a National Executive Council meeting, the union decried the neglect of the university system and the government’s consistent refusal to heed to its demands.