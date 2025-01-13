Strike: I’m Not Owing Abia Judiciary Workers – Otti

Share

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has said that contrary to media reports the State judiciary workers are on strike because the government owes them is far from the truth.

Speaking at the interdenominational thanksgiving service as part of activities marking the commemoration of the fallen heroes and wreath laying by the Nigerian Armed Forces at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, Governor Otti said his attention was drawn to the ultimatum given by the State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to resolve the ongoing judiciary workers’ strike through a newspaper publication.

Otti blamed the leadership of the judiciary workers who he alleged refused to be part of the review meant to resolve the issues around salary payment insisting his government does not owe workers.

Otti: “Yesterday, I saw in the newspapers that the Nigerian Bar Association was advising me in the newspapers to pay (judiciary workers) and I thought that the Nigerian Bar Association should have known better.

“First of all, you should know that this is a Government that does not owe. So, it is untrue that judiciary workers have not been paid.

“By the time the minimum wage was reviewed upwards, we started engaging with them just like the Nigerian Labour Congress.

“Interestingly, they refused to come and sit with the Government, they sat in the comfort of their offices and did their own review themselves and the matter was getting a bit more serious.

“So, I had to intervene and engaged with the Honourable Chief Judge who intervened and asked them to bring their calculations and when we saw their calculation, we found a lot of errors, which we corrected”.

The Governor clarified that he thereafter sat down with the Government team and worked out Judiciary Workers’ salaries on December 24th, 2024.

“I sat down myself to ensure that by the 24th of December, I worked with the Accountant General, Commissioner for Justice and Commissioner for Finance and we concluded everything about their salary and on the 24th of December, we remitted N283,242,318.50 to the judiciary.

“Interestingly, as of this morning, they have refused to pay their workers. Now, the the Judiciary is an arm of Government that is independent. Our job is to remit the money to their account and their job is to pay their workers.

“I even approved another N27 million to make it about N300 million which they should have also received and I approved an additional money for the thirteenth-month salary that I paid other people”, Otti explained.

